What is the share price of Global Defence Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Defence Industries is ₹12.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Global Defence Industries? The Global Defence Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Defence Industries? The market cap of Global Defence Industries is ₹1.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Defence Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Defence Industries are ₹12.19 and ₹12.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Defence Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Defence Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Defence Industries is ₹12.19 and 52-week low of Global Defence Industries is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Global Defence Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Global Defence Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 54.5% over 3 months, 165.58% over 1 year, 140.16% across 3 years, and 70.91% over 5 years.