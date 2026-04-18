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Global Defence Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL DEFENCE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Global Defence Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.19 Closed
5.00₹ 0.58
As on Apr 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Global Defence Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.19₹12.19
₹12.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹12.19
₹12.19
Open Price
₹12.19
Prev. Close
₹11.61
Volume
2

Global Defence Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nibe Ordnance and Maritime		0054.5054.50165.58140.1670.91
Titan Company		0.4210.549.1523.0135.9720.1624.38
Kalyan Jewellers India		-4.9611.27-6.60-12.84-18.6660.3544.87
Thangamayil Jewellery		1.6520.3813.40114.83105.78103.7370.77
PC Jeweller		4.5915.28-8.85-20.76-28.5153.6134.15
P N Gadgil Jewellers		5.5922.0414.902.2023.13-5.44-3.30
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		5.23-2.7015.61-27.08-4.62-1.57-0.94
Sky Gold and Diamonds		8.8725.1534.5226.9120.77132.69113.88
Senco Gold		0.9410.532.383.60-10.3417.2610.02
Goldiam International		17.7136.5823.9113.282.1543.7042.98
Rajesh Exports		14.5122.22-25.01-29.47-35.43-39.67-23.97
D P Abhushan		-5.477.33-23.90-22.88-28.66-0.54-0.32
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.258.25-17.391.988.932.891.72
Khazanchi Jewellers		5.65-2.35-9.0911.1628.0667.0136.04
Shanti Gold International		9.3510.711.80-2.22-12.52-4.36-2.64
Motisons Jewellers		3.7010.5012.85-16.22-24.2912.257.18
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		1.364.17-7.96-7.96-7.96-2.73-1.65
Renaissance Global		-1.187.22-9.92-19.02-13.168.217.40
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		6.0414.71-8.75-18.51-26.6130.8320.36
Asian Star Company		3.334.871.01-13.91-18.93-3.62-1.25

Over the last one year, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has gained 165.58% compared to peers like Titan Company (35.97%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-18.66%), Thangamayil Jewellery (105.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (24.38%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (44.87%).

Global Defence Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Global Defence Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.0911.14
109.910.11
208.248.73
505.926.29
10040
2002.030

Global Defence Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Defence Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Global Defence Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTNibe Ordnance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 26, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTNibe Ordnance - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee
Mar 26, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTNibe Ordnance - Board Meeting Outcome for Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Corporate Guarantee
Mar 21, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTNibe Ordnance - Cancellation of Board Meeting
Mar 17, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTNibe Ordnance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Board Of Directors For Fund-Raising Proposal

About Global Defence Industries

Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90000MH1984PLC034879 and registration number is 034879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Panwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Nibe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Venkateswara Gowtama Mannava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Krishna Gadade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Ajay Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Soonil V Bhokare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Defence Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Global Defence Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Defence Industries is ₹12.19 as on Apr 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Defence Industries?

The Global Defence Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Defence Industries?

The market cap of Global Defence Industries is ₹1.87 Cr as on Apr 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Defence Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Defence Industries are ₹12.19 and ₹12.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Defence Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Defence Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Defence Industries is ₹12.19 and 52-week low of Global Defence Industries is ₹4.50 as on Apr 06, 2026.

How has the Global Defence Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Defence Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 54.5% over 3 months, 165.58% over 1 year, 140.16% across 3 years, and 70.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Defence Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Defence Industries are -0.87 and 0.01 on Apr 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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