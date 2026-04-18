Here's the live share price of Global Defence Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nibe Ordnance and Maritime
|0
|0
|54.50
|54.50
|165.58
|140.16
|70.91
|Titan Company
|0.42
|10.54
|9.15
|23.01
|35.97
|20.16
|24.38
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-4.96
|11.27
|-6.60
|-12.84
|-18.66
|60.35
|44.87
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|1.65
|20.38
|13.40
|114.83
|105.78
|103.73
|70.77
|PC Jeweller
|4.59
|15.28
|-8.85
|-20.76
|-28.51
|53.61
|34.15
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|5.59
|22.04
|14.90
|2.20
|23.13
|-5.44
|-3.30
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|5.23
|-2.70
|15.61
|-27.08
|-4.62
|-1.57
|-0.94
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|8.87
|25.15
|34.52
|26.91
|20.77
|132.69
|113.88
|Senco Gold
|0.94
|10.53
|2.38
|3.60
|-10.34
|17.26
|10.02
|Goldiam International
|17.71
|36.58
|23.91
|13.28
|2.15
|43.70
|42.98
|Rajesh Exports
|14.51
|22.22
|-25.01
|-29.47
|-35.43
|-39.67
|-23.97
|D P Abhushan
|-5.47
|7.33
|-23.90
|-22.88
|-28.66
|-0.54
|-0.32
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.25
|8.25
|-17.39
|1.98
|8.93
|2.89
|1.72
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|5.65
|-2.35
|-9.09
|11.16
|28.06
|67.01
|36.04
|Shanti Gold International
|9.35
|10.71
|1.80
|-2.22
|-12.52
|-4.36
|-2.64
|Motisons Jewellers
|3.70
|10.50
|12.85
|-16.22
|-24.29
|12.25
|7.18
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|1.36
|4.17
|-7.96
|-7.96
|-7.96
|-2.73
|-1.65
|Renaissance Global
|-1.18
|7.22
|-9.92
|-19.02
|-13.16
|8.21
|7.40
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|6.04
|14.71
|-8.75
|-18.51
|-26.61
|30.83
|20.36
|Asian Star Company
|3.33
|4.87
|1.01
|-13.91
|-18.93
|-3.62
|-1.25
Over the last one year, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has gained 165.58% compared to peers like Titan Company (35.97%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-18.66%), Thangamayil Jewellery (105.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Nibe Ordnance and Maritime has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (24.38%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (44.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.09
|11.14
|10
|9.9
|10.11
|20
|8.24
|8.73
|50
|5.92
|6.29
|100
|4
|0
|200
|2.03
|0
In the latest quarter, Global Defence Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 26, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Issuance Of Corporate Guarantee
|Mar 26, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Board Meeting Outcome for Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Corporate Guarantee
|Mar 21, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Cancellation of Board Meeting
|Mar 17, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Nibe Ordnance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Board Of Directors For Fund-Raising Proposal
Nibe Ordnance and Maritime Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90000MH1984PLC034879 and registration number is 034879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Defence Industries is ₹12.19 as on Apr 06, 2026.
The Global Defence Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Defence Industries is ₹1.87 Cr as on Apr 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Defence Industries are ₹12.19 and ₹12.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Defence Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Defence Industries is ₹12.19 and 52-week low of Global Defence Industries is ₹4.50 as on Apr 06, 2026.
The Global Defence Industries has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 54.5% over 3 months, 165.58% over 1 year, 140.16% across 3 years, and 70.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Defence Industries are -0.87 and 0.01 on Apr 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.