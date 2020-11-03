Global cues lift markets on Monday despite RIL stock crash

The Sensex rose 143.51 points (0.36%) to close at 39,757.58 whereas the Nifty50 rose 26.75 points (0.23%) to close at 11,669.15.
The markets rallied in line with global cues as the investors cheered the performance of financial stocks.
Despite index heavyweight RIL falling by over 8.69%, shares gained on Monday after a revival in global sentiment on upbeat Chinese factory data. The Sensex rose 143.51 points (0.36%) to close at 39,757.58 whereas the Nifty50 rose 26.75 points (0.23%) to close at 11,669.15.
The futures and options segment saw a turnover worth `15.03 lakh crore and the cash market saw a turnover worth Rs 55,465.77 crore. FPIs on Monday bought stocks worth $100 million, provisional data show. Domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth $72 million.