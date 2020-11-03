Global cues lift markets on Monday despite RIL stock crash

The markets rallied in line with global cues as the investors cheered the performance of financial stocks.

Despite index heavyweight RIL falling by over 8.69%, shares gained on Monday after a revival in global sentiment on upbeat Chinese factory data. The Sensex rose 143.51 points (0.36%) to close at 39,757.58 whereas the Nifty50 rose 26.75 points (0.23%) to close at 11,669.15.

The markets rallied in line with global cues as the investors cheered the performance of financial stocks. The Nifty Bank rallied 4.15% and its biggest gainers were Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank, up by 6.95%, 6.45%, 6.02%, 5.97%, and 4.30%.

The futures and options segment saw a turnover worth `15.03 lakh crore and the cash market saw a turnover worth Rs 55,465.77 crore. FPIs on Monday bought stocks worth $100 million, provisional data show. Domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth $72 million.