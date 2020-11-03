  • MORE MARKET STATS

Global cues lift markets on Monday despite RIL stock crash

By: |
November 3, 2020 8:23 AM

The Sensex rose 143.51 points (0.36%) to close at 39,757.58 whereas the Nifty50 rose 26.75 points (0.23%) to close at 11,669.15.

The markets rallied in line with global cues as the investors cheered the performance of financial stocks.

Despite index heavyweight RIL falling by over 8.69%, shares gained on Monday after a revival in global sentiment on upbeat Chinese factory data. The Sensex rose 143.51 points (0.36%) to close at 39,757.58 whereas the Nifty50 rose 26.75 points (0.23%) to close at 11,669.15.

The markets rallied in line with global cues as the investors cheered the performance of financial stocks. The Nifty Bank rallied 4.15% and its biggest gainers were Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank, up by 6.95%, 6.45%, 6.02%, 5.97%, and 4.30%.

The futures and options segment saw a turnover worth `15.03 lakh crore and the cash market saw a turnover worth Rs 55,465.77 crore. FPIs on Monday bought stocks worth $100 million, provisional data show. Domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth $72 million.

