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Glittek Granites Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLITTEK GRANITES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Glittek Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.08 Closed
1.99₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Glittek Granites Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.07₹69.08
₹69.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.91₹80.20
₹69.08
Open Price
₹69.08
Prev. Close
₹67.73
Volume
21,872

Source: Dion Global

Glittek Granites Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.5
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.6-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.4-11.49-35.85-1.5-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.9-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.21.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.2-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.2-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.1-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.6-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.5
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Glittek Granites has gained 499.13% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Glittek Granites has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Glittek Granites Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Glittek Granites Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.7564.8
1060.0462.22
2054.8257.86
5047.251.59
10046.9146.69
20035.2238.18

Source: Dion Global

Glittek Granites Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Glittek Granites saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.59%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Glittek Granites Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 AM IST ISTGlittek Granites - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along Wi
Aug 07, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTGlittek Granites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 15, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTGlittek Granites - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTGlittek Granites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTGlittek Granites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Glittek Granites

Glittek Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102KA1990PLC023497 and registration number is 023497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashoke Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Killa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malvika Sureka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Glittek Granites Share Price

What is the share price of Glittek Granites?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glittek Granites is ₹69.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Glittek Granites?

The Glittek Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glittek Granites?

The market cap of Glittek Granites is ₹179.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Glittek Granites?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Glittek Granites are ₹69.08 and ₹69.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glittek Granites?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glittek Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glittek Granites is ₹80.20 and 52-week low of Glittek Granites is ₹7.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Glittek Granites performed historically in terms of returns?

The Glittek Granites has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 51.66% for the past month, 44.82% over 3 months, 499.13% over 1 year, 182.01% across 3 years, and 90.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glittek Granites?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glittek Granites are -455.97 and 16.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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