What is the Market Cap of Glittek Granites Ltd.? The market cap of Glittek Granites Ltd. is ₹7.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd.? P/E ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd. is -6.02 and PB ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd. is 0.72 as on .

What is the share price of Glittek Granites Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glittek Granites Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on .