Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Glittek Granites Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLITTEK GRANITES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.00 Closed
-2.6-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Glittek Granites Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.85₹3.26
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹3.58
₹3.00
Open Price
₹2.86
Prev. Close
₹3.08
Volume
19,441

Glittek Granites Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.22
  • R23.45
  • R33.63
  • Pivot
    3.04
  • S12.81
  • S22.63
  • S32.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.312.94
  • 103.32.91
  • 203.232.89
  • 503.282.91
  • 1003.442.93
  • 2003.722.98

Glittek Granites Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33

Glittek Granites Ltd. Share Holdings

Glittek Granites Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Glittek Granites Ltd.

Glittek Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102KA1990PLC023497 and registration number is 023497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashoke Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. B K Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A T Gowda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Venkatesh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malvika Sureka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Glittek Granites Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Glittek Granites Ltd.?

The market cap of Glittek Granites Ltd. is ₹7.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd. is -6.02 and PB ratio of Glittek Granites Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Glittek Granites Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glittek Granites Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glittek Granites Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glittek Granites Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glittek Granites Ltd. is ₹3.58 and 52-week low of Glittek Granites Ltd. is ₹2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data