What is the share price of Glittek Granites? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glittek Granites is ₹69.08 as on .

What kind of stock is Glittek Granites? The Glittek Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glittek Granites? The market cap of Glittek Granites is ₹179.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Glittek Granites? Today’s highest and lowest price of Glittek Granites are ₹69.08 and ₹69.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glittek Granites? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glittek Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glittek Granites is ₹80.20 and 52-week low of Glittek Granites is ₹7.91 as on .

How has the Glittek Granites performed historically in terms of returns? The Glittek Granites has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 51.66% for the past month, 44.82% over 3 months, 499.13% over 1 year, 182.01% across 3 years, and 90.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glittek Granites? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glittek Granites are -455.97 and 16.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global