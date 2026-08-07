Here's the live share price of Glittek Granites along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.5
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.6
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.4
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.5
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.9
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.2
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.2
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.2
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.1
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.6
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.5
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Glittek Granites has gained 499.13% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Glittek Granites has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.75
|64.8
|10
|60.04
|62.22
|20
|54.82
|57.86
|50
|47.2
|51.59
|100
|46.91
|46.69
|200
|35.22
|38.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Glittek Granites saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.59%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:51 AM IST IST
|Glittek Granites - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along Wi
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Glittek Granites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Glittek Granites - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Glittek Granites - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Glittek Granites - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Glittek Granites Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102KA1990PLC023497 and registration number is 023497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glittek Granites is ₹69.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Glittek Granites is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Glittek Granites is ₹179.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Glittek Granites are ₹69.08 and ₹69.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glittek Granites stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glittek Granites is ₹80.20 and 52-week low of Glittek Granites is ₹7.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Glittek Granites has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 51.66% for the past month, 44.82% over 3 months, 499.13% over 1 year, 182.01% across 3 years, and 90.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glittek Granites are -455.97 and 16.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global