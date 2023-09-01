Follow Us

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹625.60₹644.90
₹631.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹370.00₹675.00
₹631.80
Open Price
₹635.95
Prev. Close
₹635.65
Volume
1,06,981

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1641.07
  • R2652.63
  • R3660.37
  • Pivot
    633.33
  • S1621.77
  • S2614.03
  • S3602.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5411.46625.37
  • 10411.04627.85
  • 20396.81629.74
  • 50418.85612.58
  • 100436.95571.78
  • 200469.35527.43

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.56-1.5516.0468.0443.25-15.83-15.83
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Union Multicap Fund1,33,0001.568.93
Union Retirement Fund13,4001.040.9
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1990.180.01

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2011PLC139963 and registration number is 139963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2123.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Glenn Saldanha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Yasir Rawjee
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sumantra Mitra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V S Mani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Gorthi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manju Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Taruvai Laxminarayanan Easwar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gita Nayyar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹7,741.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹631.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹675.00 and 52-week low of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹370.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

