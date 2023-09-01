Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Union Multicap Fund
|1,33,000
|1.56
|8.93
|Union Retirement Fund
|13,400
|1.04
|0.9
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|199
|0.18
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900PN2011PLC139963 and registration number is 139963. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2123.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹7,741.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹631.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹675.00 and 52-week low of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd. is ₹370.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.