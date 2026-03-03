Here's the live share price of Gleam Fabmat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gleam Fabmat has gained 49.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 62.47%.
Gleam Fabmat’s current P/E of 645.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gleam Fabmat
|0
|15.61
|15.61
|27.35
|62.47
|71.00
|49.57
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Gleam Fabmat has gained 62.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Gleam Fabmat has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.33
|12.43
|10
|11.28
|11.36
|20
|9.37
|9.65
|50
|5.71
|7.46
|100
|4.14
|0
|200
|2.07
|0
In the latest quarter, Gleam Fabmat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Jan 10, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 15, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Gleam Fabmat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46909DL2018PLC335610 and registration number is 335610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gleam Fabmat is ₹13.55 as on Feb 11, 2026.
The Gleam Fabmat is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gleam Fabmat is ₹13.57 Cr as on Feb 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gleam Fabmat are ₹13.55 and ₹13.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gleam Fabmat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gleam Fabmat is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Gleam Fabmat is ₹7.58 as on Feb 11, 2026.
The Gleam Fabmat has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 15.61% for the past month, 15.61% over 3 months, 62.47% over 1 year, 71.0% across 3 years, and 49.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gleam Fabmat are 645.24 and 1.37 on Feb 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.