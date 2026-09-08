Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2010PLC207187 and registration number is 207187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.