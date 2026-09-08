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Glass Wall Systems (India) Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Glass Wall Systems (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 8, 2026 and will close on Sep 10, 2026. The price band has been set at 172.00-182.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Glass Wall Systems (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Glass Wall Systems (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		9.0618.0527.6327.6327.638.475
Thermax		-8.17-10.9-25.0418.22108.5820.53
PTC Industries		7.4431.328.2531.9974.8959.3150.56
Craftsman Automation		1.618.5424.6248.7563.8732.1841.61
Sansera Engineering		0.974.132.374.43185.7259.8136.62
Inox India		4.9515.1741.3491.8792.0333.418.88
Azad Engineering		0.6117.2129.9175.7281.8361.7733.45
Aequs		-4.93-2.5425.0971.8554.5815.629.1
Engineers India		9.215.3116.5235.2437.719.5130.57
Tega Industries		-3.331.45-13.22-7.52-22.3218.3617.17
Ircon International		-3.83-10.39-13.8-11.93-30.34-2.3221.92
Kennametal India		2.4653.446490.6290.6218.8627.16
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		-2.9616.560.7684.39238.4741.0322.91
Skipper		10.6510.198.5973.356.3437.250.64
Balu Forge Industries		-12.7125.0516.3420.81-16.1326.4915.14
Ion Exchange (India)		18.215.6325.2225.195.24-7.8918.62
Tempsens Instruments (India)		-6.9-6.9-6.9-6.9-6.9-2.35-1.42
Pitti Engineering		4.9123.826.0733.4629.323.4150
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-5.24-11.59-9.12.76-29.62-20.45-10.73

Source: Dion Global

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About Glass Wall Systems (India)

Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2010PLC207187 and registration number is 207187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash Bagla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sunaina Primlani Gera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Nandkishore Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nandita Khurana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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