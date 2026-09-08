Glass Wall Systems (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 8, 2026 and will close on Sep 10, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹172.00-182.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-MIM
|9.06
|18.05
|27.63
|27.63
|27.63
|8.47
|5
|Thermax
|-8.17
|-10.9
|-25.04
|18.22
|10
|8.58
|20.53
|PTC Industries
|7.44
|31.3
|28.25
|31.99
|74.89
|59.31
|50.56
|Craftsman Automation
|1.61
|8.54
|24.62
|48.75
|63.87
|32.18
|41.61
|Sansera Engineering
|0.97
|4.1
|32.3
|74.43
|185.72
|59.81
|36.62
|Inox India
|4.95
|15.17
|41.34
|91.87
|92.03
|33.4
|18.88
|Azad Engineering
|0.61
|17.21
|29.91
|75.72
|81.83
|61.77
|33.45
|Aequs
|-4.93
|-2.54
|25.09
|71.85
|54.58
|15.62
|9.1
|Engineers India
|9.2
|15.31
|16.52
|35.24
|37.7
|19.51
|30.57
|Tega Industries
|-3.33
|1.45
|-13.22
|-7.52
|-22.32
|18.36
|17.17
|Ircon International
|-3.83
|-10.39
|-13.8
|-11.93
|-30.34
|-2.32
|21.92
|Kennametal India
|2.46
|53.44
|64
|90.62
|90.62
|18.86
|27.16
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|-2.96
|16.5
|60.76
|84.39
|238.47
|41.03
|22.91
|Skipper
|10.65
|10.19
|8.59
|73.35
|6.34
|37.2
|50.64
|Balu Forge Industries
|-12.71
|25.05
|16.34
|20.81
|-16.13
|26.49
|15.14
|Ion Exchange (India)
|18.21
|5.63
|25.22
|25.19
|5.24
|-7.89
|18.62
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|-6.9
|-6.9
|-6.9
|-6.9
|-6.9
|-2.35
|-1.42
|Pitti Engineering
|4.91
|23.8
|26.07
|33.46
|29.3
|23.41
|50
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-5.24
|-11.59
|-9.1
|2.76
|-29.62
|-20.45
|-10.73
Source: Dion Global
Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2010PLC207187 and registration number is 207187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 244.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global