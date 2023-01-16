Gland Pharma, Clariant Chemicals among 27 NSE stocks to hit 52-week lows, 42 rise to 52-week highs

Indices after opening in green turned red in the intraday trade on Monday, January 16. The BSE Sensex fell 147.83 points or 0.25% to 60,113.35 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 65.30 pts or 0.36% to 17,891.30. Most of the broader market indices were trading in negative territory with the Nifty 100 falling 0.20%, Nifty Midcap 50 dipping 0.27%, Nifty Largemidcap sinking 0.12% and Nifty Total Market plunging 0.16%. HDFC Bank, DMart, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Adani Green, Infosys, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Enterprises, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the most active equities of NSE Nifty.

Nifty 50 gainers & Losers

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India (SBIN) and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Adani Entreprises, Eicher Motors, NTPC, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life and Apollo Hospital were the top losers.

NSE 52-week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty 42 stocks reached a 52-week high. Fourth Dimension Solutions Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd were among those that hit highs. On the flip side, 27 stocks fell to a 52-week low. Aarti Industries Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd and Hester Biosciences Ltd were among those that touched lows.

BSE 52-week highs and lows

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd, Abirami Financial Services Ltd, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd and Active Clothing Co Ltd were among 112 stocks that hit 52-week highs. While Aarti Industries Ltd, Atlas Jewellery India Ltd, Assam Entrade Ltd, Aveer Foods Ltd and Binny Mills Ltd were among 38 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Touchwood Entertainment Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Sarveshwar Foods Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik and Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd were the top volume gainers on NSE. On the BSE, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and Wipro were the top volume gainers.