Gland Pharma, Bikaji Foods among 69 NSE stocks to hit 52-week lows; 28 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded with cuts on Wednesday. Sensex fell around 215 points to 59,511.89 while Nifty 50 sank to the 17,604 mark. The broader markets traded in the red, the worst loser was Nifty Next 50, down 0.83%. Sectorally, indices traded broadly in the red, with Nifty IT and Nifty Media trading lower up to 1.7%.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Divi’s Lab, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Axis Bank and M&M, with Divi’s Lab up 2.26%. The biggest laggards are HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life, Inofsys, Asian Paints, with HCL Tech down 2.31%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 69 stocks hit their upper price band. Gland Pharma, Bikaji Foods International, Patel Engineering, Mirza International, Kamat Hotels India, Texmo Pipes and Products, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Ice Make Refrigeration, MMP Industries, USK, and Servotech Power Systems were among the scrips.

28 stocks hit their lower price band including Bajaj Tinsel Pack, Space Enterprises India, Xelpmoc Design and Tech, United Polyfab Gujarat, Soma Textiles & Industries, and Excel Realty N Infra.. Additionally, 12 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 43 stocks hit their 52 week highs including R. Reddy’s Laboratories, Polycab India, Neuland Laboratories, Dalmia Bharat, Ethos, TVS Motor Company, H.G. Infra Engineering, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, JBM Auto, Sheetal Cool Products, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, CARYSIL, Ksolves India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hariom Pipe Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aptech, Atul Auto, NINtec Systems, Sahyadri Industries, Faze Three, Goyal Aluminiums, Ice Make Refrigeration, Choice International, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Titagarh Wagons, BEML Land Assets among others.

Alternatively, 9 stocks including BEML Land Assets, Marico, Orient Electric, Osia Hyper Retail, and Udayshivakumar Infra are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Manugraph India, Prism Johnson, KRBL, Apollo Sindoori Hotels, Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Bank ETF, NK Industries, Texmo Pipes and Products, Patel Engineering, and Capri Global Capital are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.