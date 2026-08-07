What is the share price of Glance Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glance Finance is ₹150.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Glance Finance? The Glance Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glance Finance? The market cap of Glance Finance is ₹33.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Glance Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Glance Finance are ₹154.75 and ₹141.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glance Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glance Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glance Finance is ₹251.95 and 52-week low of Glance Finance is ₹141.15 as on .

How has the Glance Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Glance Finance has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -14.65% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, 41.98% across 3 years, and 22.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glance Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glance Finance are -12.01 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global