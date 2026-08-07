Here's the live share price of Glance Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Glance Finance
|-1.28
|-5.03
|-14.65
|-15.11
|-21.05
|41.98
|22.27
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Glance Finance has declined 21.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Glance Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|148.49
|150.44
|10
|151.9
|151.88
|20
|155.39
|154.99
|50
|163.72
|163.09
|100
|175.86
|171.46
|200
|186.89
|174.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Glance Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Glance Finance - Book Closure For AGM 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Glance Finance - Annual General Meeting - 28.09.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Glance Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Glance Finance - Results - For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Glance Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
Source: Dion Global
Glance Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC081333 and registration number is 081333. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glance Finance is ₹150.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Glance Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Glance Finance is ₹33.84 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Glance Finance are ₹154.75 and ₹141.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glance Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glance Finance is ₹251.95 and 52-week low of Glance Finance is ₹141.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Glance Finance has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -14.65% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, 41.98% across 3 years, and 22.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glance Finance are -12.01 and 0.68 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global