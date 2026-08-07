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Glance Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLANCE FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Glance Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹150.00 Closed
1.32₹ 1.95
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Glance Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.15₹154.75
₹150.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.15₹251.95
₹150.00
Open Price
₹141.15
Prev. Close
₹148.05
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Glance Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Glance Finance		-1.28-5.03-14.65-15.11-21.0541.9822.27
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Glance Finance has declined 21.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Glance Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Glance Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Glance Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5148.49150.44
10151.9151.88
20155.39154.99
50163.72163.09
100175.86171.46
200186.89174.8

Source: Dion Global

Glance Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Glance Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Glance Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTGlance Finance - Book Closure For AGM 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTGlance Finance - Annual General Meeting - 28.09.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTGlance Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTGlance Finance - Results - For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTGlance Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Meeting Dated 07.08.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Glance Finance

Glance Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC081333 and registration number is 081333. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav Karnavat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Karnavat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Girindrachandra Vasudeo
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Prasan Bhandari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Jain
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Glance Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Glance Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glance Finance is ₹150.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Glance Finance?

The Glance Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glance Finance?

The market cap of Glance Finance is ₹33.84 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Glance Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Glance Finance are ₹154.75 and ₹141.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glance Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glance Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glance Finance is ₹251.95 and 52-week low of Glance Finance is ₹141.15 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Glance Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Glance Finance has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -14.65% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, 41.98% across 3 years, and 22.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glance Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glance Finance are -12.01 and 0.68 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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