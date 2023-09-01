Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Glance Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLANCE FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.59 Closed
2.941.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Glance Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹55.59
₹55.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹68.95
₹55.59
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹54.00
Volume
860

Glance Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.12
  • R256.65
  • R357.71
  • Pivot
    55.06
  • S154.53
  • S253.47
  • S352.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.4453.71
  • 1057.8453.63
  • 2056.3753.54
  • 5057.4153.43
  • 10056.2253.55
  • 20059.8354.37

Glance Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.164.101.441.07-2.4711.1839.32
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Glance Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Glance Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results, A.G.M. & Others

About Glance Finance Ltd.

Glance Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC081333 and registration number is 081333. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Milind Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Girindrachandra Vasudeo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Karnavat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Prasan Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Karnavat
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Glance Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Glance Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Glance Finance Ltd. is ₹12.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Glance Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Glance Finance Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Glance Finance Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Glance Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glance Finance Ltd. is ₹55.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glance Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glance Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glance Finance Ltd. is ₹68.95 and 52-week low of Glance Finance Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data