Here's the live share price of Glaam Up Jwel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Glaam Up Jwel has gained 49.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 62.47%.
Glaam Up Jwel’s current P/E of 645.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Glaam Up Jwel
|0
|15.61
|15.61
|27.35
|62.47
|71.00
|49.57
|Adani Enterprises
|-5.71
|-6.61
|-7.80
|-5.65
|-4.04
|2.80
|18.81
|MMTC
|-7.48
|-10.00
|0.60
|-11.77
|9.74
|22.08
|3.90
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.06
|-20.14
|-10.27
|-33.29
|24.09
|87.86
|78.85
|SG Mart
|3.08
|25.43
|33.78
|26.62
|49.13
|185.58
|145.18
|MSTC
|-1.88
|-4.03
|-5.13
|-11.32
|-0.31
|16.42
|6.77
|BN Agrochem
|-4.91
|-23.58
|-33.48
|-30.16
|84.14
|78.71
|72.19
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.89
|16.41
|18.42
|18.42
|18.42
|5.80
|3.44
|TCC Concept
|-5.03
|-7.35
|-1.72
|-18.73
|-2.14
|199.29
|93.04
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-8.25
|-6.94
|-18.94
|-5.79
|55.01
|68.32
|50.64
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.49
|-4.34
|-2.56
|0.98
|9.35
|12.60
|7.91
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|93.43
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.10
|44.37
|214.42
|1,976.19
|2,625.00
|214.62
|98.92
|Hexa Tradex
|1.76
|1.53
|-1.46
|-9.82
|-21.31
|1.72
|16.05
|Hardwyn India
|0.58
|3.39
|-3.07
|31.15
|35.97
|3.08
|41.94
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-7.67
|7.95
|-12.14
|-26.59
|-21.05
|29.99
|11.90
|Uniphos Enterprises
|0.24
|-9.06
|-26.24
|-31.86
|-26.39
|-13.37
|4.86
|SMT Engineering
|6.11
|42.70
|201.51
|904.57
|4,197.17
|311.47
|133.67
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.91
|-9.61
|-4.29
|-8.85
|-3.39
|14.07
|2.50
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-7.23
|-16.40
|-24.26
|-41.43
|-26.52
|12.73
|31.48
Over the last one year, Glaam Up Jwel has gained 62.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (-4.04%), MMTC (9.74%), Lloyds Enterprises (24.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Glaam Up Jwel has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.81%) and MMTC (3.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.33
|12.43
|10
|11.28
|11.36
|20
|9.37
|9.65
|50
|5.71
|7.46
|100
|4.14
|0
|200
|2.07
|0
In the latest quarter, Glaam Up Jwel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Jan 10, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 15, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
|Gleam Fabmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Glaam Up Jwel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46909DL2018PLC335610 and registration number is 335610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glaam Up Jwel is ₹13.55 as on Feb 11, 2026.
The Glaam Up Jwel is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Glaam Up Jwel is ₹13.57 Cr as on Feb 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Glaam Up Jwel are ₹13.55 and ₹13.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glaam Up Jwel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glaam Up Jwel is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Glaam Up Jwel is ₹7.58 as on Feb 11, 2026.
The Glaam Up Jwel has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 15.61% for the past month, 15.61% over 3 months, 62.47% over 1 year, 71.0% across 3 years, and 49.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glaam Up Jwel are 645.24 and 1.37 on Feb 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.