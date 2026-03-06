Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Glaam Up Jwel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.55 Closed
4.96₹ 0.64
As on Feb 11, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Glaam Up Jwel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.55₹13.55
₹13.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.58₹13.55
₹13.55
Open Price
₹13.55
Prev. Close
₹12.91
Volume
10,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Glaam Up Jwel has gained 49.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 62.47%.

Glaam Up Jwel’s current P/E of 645.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Glaam Up Jwel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Glaam Up Jwel		015.6115.6127.3562.4771.0049.57
Adani Enterprises		-5.71-6.61-7.80-5.65-4.042.8018.81
MMTC		-7.48-10.000.60-11.779.7422.083.90
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.06-20.14-10.27-33.2924.0987.8678.85
SG Mart		3.0825.4333.7826.6249.13185.58145.18
MSTC		-1.88-4.03-5.13-11.32-0.3116.426.77
BN Agrochem		-4.91-23.58-33.48-30.1684.1478.7172.19
Shankara Buildpro		-3.8916.4118.4218.4218.425.803.44
TCC Concept		-5.03-7.35-1.72-18.73-2.14199.2993.04
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-8.25-6.94-18.94-5.7955.0168.3250.64
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-1.49-4.34-2.560.989.3512.607.91
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.3393.432,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.1044.37214.421,976.192,625.00214.6298.92
Hexa Tradex		1.761.53-1.46-9.82-21.311.7216.05
Hardwyn India		0.583.39-3.0731.1535.973.0841.94
The Yamuna Syndicate		-7.677.95-12.14-26.59-21.0529.9911.90
Uniphos Enterprises		0.24-9.06-26.24-31.86-26.39-13.374.86
SMT Engineering		6.1142.70201.51904.574,197.17311.47133.67
State Trading Corporation Of India		-5.91-9.61-4.29-8.85-3.3914.072.50
Oswal Agro Mills		-7.23-16.40-24.26-41.43-26.5212.7331.48

Over the last one year, Glaam Up Jwel has gained 62.47% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (-4.04%), MMTC (9.74%), Lloyds Enterprises (24.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Glaam Up Jwel has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.81%) and MMTC (3.90%).

Glaam Up Jwel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Glaam Up Jwel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.3312.43
1011.2811.36
209.379.65
505.717.46
1004.140
2002.070

Glaam Up Jwel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Glaam Up Jwel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Glaam Up Jwel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 11, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTGleam Fabmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 11, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTGleam Fabmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
Feb 11, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTGleam Fabmat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
Jan 10, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTGleam Fabmat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 15, 2025, 11:34 PM ISTGleam Fabmat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name

About Glaam Up Jwel

Glaam Up Jwel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46909DL2018PLC335610 and registration number is 335610. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Pushpa Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Rastogi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayabhai Bhikhabhai Kotar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Glaam Up Jwel Share Price

What is the share price of Glaam Up Jwel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Glaam Up Jwel is ₹13.55 as on Feb 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Glaam Up Jwel?

The Glaam Up Jwel is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Glaam Up Jwel?

The market cap of Glaam Up Jwel is ₹13.57 Cr as on Feb 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Glaam Up Jwel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Glaam Up Jwel are ₹13.55 and ₹13.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Glaam Up Jwel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Glaam Up Jwel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Glaam Up Jwel is ₹13.55 and 52-week low of Glaam Up Jwel is ₹7.58 as on Feb 11, 2026.

How has the Glaam Up Jwel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Glaam Up Jwel has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 15.61% for the past month, 15.61% over 3 months, 62.47% over 1 year, 71.0% across 3 years, and 49.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Glaam Up Jwel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Glaam Up Jwel are 645.24 and 1.37 on Feb 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

