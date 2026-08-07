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GKW Share Price

NSE
BSE

GKW

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GKW along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,628.70 Closed
-0.06₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GKW Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,620.00₹1,655.00
₹1,628.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,375.00₹1,985.40
₹1,628.70
Open Price
₹1,653.00
Prev. Close
₹1,629.70
Volume
569

Source: Dion Global

GKW Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GKW		-0.13-4.81-9.28-4.83-0.0921.6017.33
Tata Capital		1.345.0213.665.4512.043.862.30
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.38-4.03-6.931.8018.835.923.51
Aditya Birla Capital		0.930.6510.5815.6346.7030.0427.66
HDB Financial Services		-3.02-9.74-4.98-8.34-11.44-7.50-4.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.12-8.51-2.398.89-5.2159.1832.84
Max Financial Services		-0.11-6.93-12.30-14.59-0.5024.017.01
360 One Wam		2.891.575.072.629.6432.4423.71
Tata Investment Corporation		2.093.86-5.305.670.4939.9740.55
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.342.4116.2941.3661.7186.7270.49
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.11-4.20-7.24-5.06-11.9620.2719.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-8.93-14.3111.4118.5618.2446.5025.75
Angel One		-2.00-13.04-9.497.5310.5224.4818.12
Computer Age Management Services		-1.091.40-5.796.943.1118.323.94
KFIN Technologies		-0.208.010.91-5.99-14.1034.7220.80
Maharashtra Scooters		6.226.117.81-0.97-5.3834.6527.86
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.4212.1714.8030.5223.8842.7343.11
JSW Holdings		6.822.18-7.44-31.27-33.9537.4818.96
JM Financial		4.34-2.81-10.77-2.46-17.7819.524.71
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.66-3.20-1.186.5422.2936.757.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GKW has declined 0.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, GKW has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).

GKW Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GKW Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,632.041,644.57
101,645.911,649.51
201,686.061,671.22
501,735.451,696.78
1001,670.371,694.86
2001,689.691,719.71

Source: Dion Global

GKW Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GKW remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.04%, FII holding unchanged at 3.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GKW Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,8044.759.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GKW Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GKW fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About GKW

GKW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1931PLC007026 and registration number is 007026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Bangur
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Amitabha Chakrabarti
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bhuteria
    Director
  • Mr. Shiva Balan
    Director

FAQs on GKW Share Price

What is the share price of GKW?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKW is ₹1,628.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GKW?

The GKW is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GKW?

The market cap of GKW is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GKW?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GKW are ₹1,655.00 and ₹1,620.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKW?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKW is ₹1,985.40 and 52-week low of GKW is ₹1,375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GKW performed historically in terms of returns?

The GKW has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -4.81% for the past month, -9.28% over 3 months, -0.09% over 1 year, 21.6% across 3 years, and 17.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GKW?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKW are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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