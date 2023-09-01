Name
GKW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1931PLC007026 and registration number is 007026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GKW Ltd. is ₹658.10 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of GKW Ltd. is 44.53 and PB ratio of GKW Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKW Ltd. is ₹1,103.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKW Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKW Ltd. is ₹1,137.00 and 52-week low of GKW Ltd. is ₹485.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.