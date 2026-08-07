Here's the live share price of GKW along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GKW
|-0.13
|-4.81
|-9.28
|-4.83
|-0.09
|21.60
|17.33
|Tata Capital
|1.34
|5.02
|13.66
|5.45
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.38
|-4.03
|-6.93
|1.80
|18.83
|5.92
|3.51
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.93
|0.65
|10.58
|15.63
|46.70
|30.04
|27.66
|HDB Financial Services
|-3.02
|-9.74
|-4.98
|-8.34
|-11.44
|-7.50
|-4.57
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.12
|-8.51
|-2.39
|8.89
|-5.21
|59.18
|32.84
|Max Financial Services
|-0.11
|-6.93
|-12.30
|-14.59
|-0.50
|24.01
|7.01
|360 One Wam
|2.89
|1.57
|5.07
|2.62
|9.64
|32.44
|23.71
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.09
|3.86
|-5.30
|5.67
|0.49
|39.97
|40.55
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.34
|2.41
|16.29
|41.36
|61.71
|86.72
|70.49
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.11
|-4.20
|-7.24
|-5.06
|-11.96
|20.27
|19.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-8.93
|-14.31
|11.41
|18.56
|18.24
|46.50
|25.75
|Angel One
|-2.00
|-13.04
|-9.49
|7.53
|10.52
|24.48
|18.12
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.09
|1.40
|-5.79
|6.94
|3.11
|18.32
|3.94
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.20
|8.01
|0.91
|-5.99
|-14.10
|34.72
|20.80
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.22
|6.11
|7.81
|-0.97
|-5.38
|34.65
|27.86
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.42
|12.17
|14.80
|30.52
|23.88
|42.73
|43.11
|JSW Holdings
|6.82
|2.18
|-7.44
|-31.27
|-33.95
|37.48
|18.96
|JM Financial
|4.34
|-2.81
|-10.77
|-2.46
|-17.78
|19.52
|4.71
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.66
|-3.20
|-1.18
|6.54
|22.29
|36.75
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GKW has declined 0.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, GKW has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,632.04
|1,644.57
|10
|1,645.91
|1,649.51
|20
|1,686.06
|1,671.22
|50
|1,735.45
|1,696.78
|100
|1,670.37
|1,694.86
|200
|1,689.69
|1,719.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GKW remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.04%, FII holding unchanged at 3.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,804
|4.75
|9.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GKW fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
GKW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1931PLC007026 and registration number is 007026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKW is ₹1,628.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GKW is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of GKW is ₹0.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GKW are ₹1,655.00 and ₹1,620.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKW is ₹1,985.40 and 52-week low of GKW is ₹1,375.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GKW has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -4.81% for the past month, -9.28% over 3 months, -0.09% over 1 year, 21.6% across 3 years, and 17.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKW are and on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global