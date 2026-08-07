What is the share price of GKW? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKW is ₹1,628.70 as on .

What kind of stock is GKW? The GKW is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GKW? The market cap of GKW is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GKW? Today’s highest and lowest price of GKW are ₹1,655.00 and ₹1,620.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKW? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKW is ₹1,985.40 and 52-week low of GKW is ₹1,375.00 as on .

How has the GKW performed historically in terms of returns? The GKW has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -4.81% for the past month, -9.28% over 3 months, -0.09% over 1 year, 21.6% across 3 years, and 17.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GKW? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKW are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global