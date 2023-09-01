Follow Us

GKW Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GKW LTD.

Sector : Fasteners | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,103.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GKW Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,081.00₹1,103.00
₹1,103.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹485.25₹1,137.00
₹1,103.00
Open Price
₹1,102.50
Prev. Close
₹1,103.00
Volume
684

GKW Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,110.33
  • R21,117.67
  • R31,132.33
  • Pivot
    1,095.67
  • S11,088.33
  • S21,073.67
  • S31,066.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5597.451,109.16
  • 10597.111,095.68
  • 20601.991,050.04
  • 50593.94937.13
  • 100576.74820.04
  • 200584.05718.38

GKW Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0820.55108.07116.2785.19127.52-10.22
7.375.299.6013.3970.86105.073.10
24.7422.2235.9618.632.5424.74-55.68

GKW Ltd. Share Holdings

GKW Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV67,5283.246.04

GKW Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GKW Ltd.

GKW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1931 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310WB1931PLC007026 and registration number is 007026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Bangur
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Amitabha Chakrabarti
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bhuteria
    Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Shiva Balan
    Director

FAQs on GKW Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GKW Ltd.?

The market cap of GKW Ltd. is ₹658.10 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GKW Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GKW Ltd. is 44.53 and PB ratio of GKW Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of GKW Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKW Ltd. is ₹1,103.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKW Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKW Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKW Ltd. is ₹1,137.00 and 52-week low of GKW Ltd. is ₹485.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

