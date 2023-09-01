Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.65
|-9.39
|-12.07
|-20.58
|-86.56
|32.53
|-5.71
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH2018PLC307426 and registration number is 307426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper board containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹24.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is 33.85 and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹81.91 and 52-week low of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.