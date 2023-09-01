Follow Us

GKP PRINTING & PACKAGING LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.00 Closed
-3.85-0.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.90₹11.75
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.75₹81.91
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.75
Prev. Close
₹11.44
Volume
57,864

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.53
  • R212.07
  • R312.38
  • Pivot
    11.22
  • S110.68
  • S210.37
  • S39.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.0811.38
  • 1025.9911.44
  • 2026.8611.55
  • 5068.9711.86
  • 100102.4713.64
  • 200100.2422.62

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.65-9.39-12.07-20.58-86.5632.53-5.71
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. Share Holdings

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH2018PLC307426 and registration number is 307426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper board containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja Harshad Goradia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Gautambhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Maneklal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Tekriwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.?

The market cap of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹24.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is 33.85 and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹81.91 and 52-week low of GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

