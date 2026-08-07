What is the share price of GKP Printing & Packaging? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹6.13 as on .

What kind of stock is GKP Printing & Packaging? The GKP Printing & Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GKP Printing & Packaging? The market cap of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹13.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GKP Printing & Packaging? Today’s highest and lowest price of GKP Printing & Packaging are ₹6.23 and ₹5.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKP Printing & Packaging? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKP Printing & Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹10.36 and 52-week low of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹5.03 as on .

How has the GKP Printing & Packaging performed historically in terms of returns? The GKP Printing & Packaging has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 3.9% for the past month, -0.33% over 3 months, -1.45% over 1 year, -19.31% across 3 years, and -23.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging are 26.31 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global