Here's the live share price of GKP Printing & Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GKP Printing & Packaging
|5.33
|3.90
|-0.33
|0.49
|-1.45
|-19.31
|-23.95
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GKP Printing & Packaging has declined 1.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, GKP Printing & Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.77
|5.96
|10
|5.79
|5.9
|20
|5.88
|5.9
|50
|6.02
|5.97
|100
|5.97
|6.06
|200
|6.42
|6.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GKP Printing & Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|GKP Printing & Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|GKP Printing & Pack - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 2026
|May 25, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|GKP Printing & Pack - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 19, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|GKP Printing & Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year
|Apr 14, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|GKP Printing & Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH2018PLC307426 and registration number is 307426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper and other stationery items; books, magazines and newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹6.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GKP Printing & Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹13.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GKP Printing & Packaging are ₹6.23 and ₹5.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKP Printing & Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹10.36 and 52-week low of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹5.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GKP Printing & Packaging has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 3.9% for the past month, -0.33% over 3 months, -1.45% over 1 year, -19.31% across 3 years, and -23.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging are 26.31 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global