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GKP Printing & Packaging Share Price

NSE
BSE

GKP PRINTING & PACKAGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of GKP Printing & Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.13 Closed
1.83₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GKP Printing & Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.92₹6.23
₹6.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.03₹10.36
₹6.13
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.02
Volume
9,964

Source: Dion Global

GKP Printing & Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GKP Printing & Packaging		5.333.90-0.330.49-1.45-19.31-23.95
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GKP Printing & Packaging has declined 1.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, GKP Printing & Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

GKP Printing & Packaging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GKP Printing & Packaging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.775.96
105.795.9
205.885.9
506.025.97
1005.976.06
2006.426.26

Source: Dion Global

GKP Printing & Packaging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GKP Printing & Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GKP Printing & Packaging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTGKP Printing & Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTGKP Printing & Pack - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 2026
May 25, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTGKP Printing & Pack - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 19, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTGKP Printing & Pack - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year
Apr 14, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTGKP Printing & Pack - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About GKP Printing & Packaging

GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH2018PLC307426 and registration number is 307426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper and other stationery items; books, magazines and newspapers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keval Goradia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Harshad Goradia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Gautambhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Maneklal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harmesh Prakash Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GKP Printing & Packaging Share Price

What is the share price of GKP Printing & Packaging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹6.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GKP Printing & Packaging?

The GKP Printing & Packaging is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GKP Printing & Packaging?

The market cap of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹13.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GKP Printing & Packaging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GKP Printing & Packaging are ₹6.23 and ₹5.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKP Printing & Packaging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKP Printing & Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹10.36 and 52-week low of GKP Printing & Packaging is ₹5.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GKP Printing & Packaging performed historically in terms of returns?

The GKP Printing & Packaging has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, 3.9% for the past month, -0.33% over 3 months, -1.45% over 1 year, -19.31% across 3 years, and -23.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKP Printing & Packaging are 26.31 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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