Here's the live share price of GKB Ophthalmics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GKB Ophthalmics
|0.67
|-2.59
|-12.39
|9.49
|-22.88
|-10.91
|-10.06
|Lenskart Solutions
|1.65
|6.57
|16.91
|22.95
|41.46
|12.26
|7.18
|Kretto Syscon
|-4.00
|-18.64
|-15.79
|2.13
|-71.36
|9.25
|4.88
|Boston Commerce
|5.71
|-10.71
|-34.55
|-24.36
|-36.22
|-37.92
|-24.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GKB Ophthalmics has declined 22.88% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (41.46%), Kretto Syscon (-71.36%), Boston Commerce (-36.22%). From a 5 year perspective, GKB Ophthalmics has underperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (7.18%) and Kretto Syscon (4.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.15
|57.15
|10
|57.49
|57.39
|20
|58.47
|58.28
|50
|61.74
|60.31
|100
|62.09
|61.14
|200
|60.03
|63.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GKB Ophthalmics saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|GKB Ophthalmic - Disclosure Of Information Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|GKB Ophthalmic - Notice For Book Closure
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|GKB Ophthalmic - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|GKB Ophthalmic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|GKB Ophthalmic - Disclosure Of Information Pursuant To Regulation 30- Update On Case No. 32/09 Filed For Adjudication Of Char
Source: Dion Global
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109GA1981PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ophthalmic goods, eyeglasses, sunglasses, lenses ground to prescription, contact lenses, safety goggles etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKB Ophthalmics is ₹58.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GKB Ophthalmics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹29.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GKB Ophthalmics are ₹58.49 and ₹56.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKB Ophthalmics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹45.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GKB Ophthalmics has shown returns of 5.97% over the past day, -2.59% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -22.88% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -10.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics are 24.16 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global