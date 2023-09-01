Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.33
|6.72
|-14.74
|-17.51
|-7.49
|62.82
|-42.73
|-3.51
|10.00
|3.77
|-6.78
|-17.91
|74.83
|-34.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109GA1981PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ophthalmic goods, eyeglasses, sunglasses, lenses ground to prescription, contact lenses, safety goggles etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹45.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is -15.81 and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹90.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹197.90 and 52-week low of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.