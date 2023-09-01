Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD.

Sector : Lenses/Optical Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹90.20 Closed
1.110.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.15₹92.00
₹90.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹197.90
₹90.20
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹89.21
Volume
1,211

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.42
  • R292.63
  • R393.27
  • Pivot
    90.78
  • S189.57
  • S288.93
  • S387.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5124.990.1
  • 10122.889.68
  • 20118.6188.81
  • 50110.8990.35
  • 10093.9296.23
  • 20090.53101.54

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.336.72-14.74-17.51-7.4962.82-42.73
-3.5110.003.77-6.78-17.9174.83-34.80

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. Share Holdings

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109GA1981PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ophthalmic goods, eyeglasses, sunglasses, lenses ground to prescription, contact lenses, safety goggles etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K G Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Palekar
    Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv Shet
    Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Kumar Katreddi
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Redkar
    Director

FAQs on GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.?

The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹45.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is -15.81 and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹90.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹197.90 and 52-week low of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data