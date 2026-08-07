What is the share price of GKB Ophthalmics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKB Ophthalmics is ₹58.39 as on .

What kind of stock is GKB Ophthalmics? The GKB Ophthalmics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GKB Ophthalmics? The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹29.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GKB Ophthalmics? Today’s highest and lowest price of GKB Ophthalmics are ₹58.49 and ₹56.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKB Ophthalmics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKB Ophthalmics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹45.25 as on .

How has the GKB Ophthalmics performed historically in terms of returns? The GKB Ophthalmics has shown returns of 5.97% over the past day, -2.59% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -22.88% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -10.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics are 24.16 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global