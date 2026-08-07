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GKB Ophthalmics Share Price

NSE
BSE

GKB OPHTHALMICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of GKB Ophthalmics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.39 Closed
5.97₹ 3.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GKB Ophthalmics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.40₹58.49
₹58.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.25₹91.70
₹58.39
Open Price
₹56.40
Prev. Close
₹55.10
Volume
174

Source: Dion Global

GKB Ophthalmics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GKB Ophthalmics		0.67-2.59-12.399.49-22.88-10.91-10.06
Lenskart Solutions		1.656.5716.9122.9541.4612.267.18
Kretto Syscon		-4.00-18.64-15.792.13-71.369.254.88
Boston Commerce		5.71-10.71-34.55-24.36-36.22-37.92-24.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GKB Ophthalmics has declined 22.88% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (41.46%), Kretto Syscon (-71.36%), Boston Commerce (-36.22%). From a 5 year perspective, GKB Ophthalmics has underperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (7.18%) and Kretto Syscon (4.88%).

GKB Ophthalmics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GKB Ophthalmics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.1557.15
1057.4957.39
2058.4758.28
5061.7460.31
10062.0961.14
20060.0363.16

Source: Dion Global

GKB Ophthalmics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GKB Ophthalmics saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GKB Ophthalmics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTGKB Ophthalmic - Disclosure Of Information Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Jul 31, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTGKB Ophthalmic - Notice For Book Closure
Jul 31, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTGKB Ophthalmic - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 25, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTGKB Ophthalmic - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 14, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTGKB Ophthalmic - Disclosure Of Information Pursuant To Regulation 30- Update On Case No. 32/09 Filed For Adjudication Of Char

Source: Dion Global

About GKB Ophthalmics

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26109GA1981PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ophthalmic goods, eyeglasses, sunglasses, lenses ground to prescription, contact lenses, safety goggles etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K G Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ninad G Kamat
    Director
  • Mr. Purushottam S Mantri
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Ajit Kamat
    Director
  • Mr. Cedric Lobo
    Director

FAQs on GKB Ophthalmics Share Price

What is the share price of GKB Ophthalmics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GKB Ophthalmics is ₹58.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GKB Ophthalmics?

The GKB Ophthalmics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GKB Ophthalmics?

The market cap of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹29.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GKB Ophthalmics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GKB Ophthalmics are ₹58.49 and ₹56.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GKB Ophthalmics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GKB Ophthalmics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of GKB Ophthalmics is ₹45.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GKB Ophthalmics performed historically in terms of returns?

The GKB Ophthalmics has shown returns of 5.97% over the past day, -2.59% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -22.88% over 1 year, -10.91% across 3 years, and -10.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GKB Ophthalmics are 24.16 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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