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GK Consultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

GK CONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GK Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.64 Closed
-1.77₹ -0.21
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GK Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.64₹11.84
₹11.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.52₹18.74
₹11.64
Open Price
₹11.84
Prev. Close
₹11.85
Volume
7

Source: Dion Global

GK Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GK Consultants		9.19-10.873.1021.00-31.5315.5229.31
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GK Consultants has declined 31.53% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GK Consultants has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

GK Consultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GK Consultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.2111.45
1011.3911.46
2011.8611.76
5012.8612.26
10012.112.41
20012.7413.01

Source: Dion Global

GK Consultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GK Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GK Consultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTGK Consultants - Pursuant To Regulation 29(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Share
Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTGK Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTGK Consultants - Submission Of Web-Link Notice Sent To Shareholders Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTGK Consultants - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTGK Consultants - Intimation Of Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting, & Book Closure

Source: Dion Global

About GK Consultants

GK Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1988PLC034109 and registration number is 034109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Singh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mrs. Saroj Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Misra
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Saraswat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GK Consultants Share Price

What is the share price of GK Consultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Consultants is ₹11.64 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is GK Consultants?

The GK Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GK Consultants?

The market cap of GK Consultants is ₹13.17 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GK Consultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GK Consultants are ₹11.84 and ₹11.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GK Consultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Consultants is ₹18.74 and 52-week low of GK Consultants is ₹8.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the GK Consultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The GK Consultants has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -10.87% for the past month, 3.1% over 3 months, -31.53% over 1 year, 15.52% across 3 years, and 29.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GK Consultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GK Consultants are 126.52 and 0.81 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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