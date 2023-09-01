Follow Us

GK Consultants Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GK CONSULTANTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.27 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GK Consultants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.27₹7.27
₹7.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.07₹10.85
₹7.27
Open Price
₹7.27
Prev. Close
₹7.27
Volume
0

GK Consultants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.27
  • R27.27
  • R37.27
  • Pivot
    7.27
  • S17.27
  • S27.27
  • S37.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.556.98
  • 1010.317.11
  • 209.747.48
  • 508.237.89
  • 1009.258.04
  • 2007.397.92

GK Consultants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.91-11.345.82-18.95-19.67130.799.32
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

GK Consultants Ltd. Share Holdings

GK Consultants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GK Consultants Ltd.

GK Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1988PLC034109 and registration number is 034109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Prakash
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Ms. Divya Malini Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Parameswaran Subramaniam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preety Tosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GK Consultants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GK Consultants Ltd.?

The market cap of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹3.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GK Consultants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GK Consultants Ltd. is -69.24 and PB ratio of GK Consultants Ltd. is 0.57 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of GK Consultants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹7.27 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GK Consultants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹10.85 and 52-week low of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.07 as on Aug 31, 2023.

