Here's the live share price of GK Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GK Consultants
|9.19
|-10.87
|3.10
|21.00
|-31.53
|15.52
|29.31
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GK Consultants has declined 31.53% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, GK Consultants has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.21
|11.45
|10
|11.39
|11.46
|20
|11.86
|11.76
|50
|12.86
|12.26
|100
|12.1
|12.41
|200
|12.74
|13.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GK Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|GK Consultants - Pursuant To Regulation 29(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition Of Share
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|GK Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|GK Consultants - Submission Of Web-Link Notice Sent To Shareholders Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|GK Consultants - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|GK Consultants - Intimation Of Notice Of 38Th Annual General Meeting, & Book Closure
Source: Dion Global
GK Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1988PLC034109 and registration number is 034109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Consultants is ₹11.64 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The GK Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GK Consultants is ₹13.17 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GK Consultants are ₹11.84 and ₹11.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Consultants is ₹18.74 and 52-week low of GK Consultants is ₹8.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The GK Consultants has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -10.87% for the past month, 3.1% over 3 months, -31.53% over 1 year, 15.52% across 3 years, and 29.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GK Consultants are 126.52 and 0.81 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global