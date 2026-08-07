What is the share price of GK Consultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Consultants is ₹11.64 as on .

What kind of stock is GK Consultants? The GK Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GK Consultants? The market cap of GK Consultants is ₹13.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GK Consultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of GK Consultants are ₹11.84 and ₹11.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GK Consultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Consultants is ₹18.74 and 52-week low of GK Consultants is ₹8.52 as on .

How has the GK Consultants performed historically in terms of returns? The GK Consultants has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -10.87% for the past month, 3.1% over 3 months, -31.53% over 1 year, 15.52% across 3 years, and 29.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GK Consultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GK Consultants are 126.52 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global