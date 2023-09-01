What is the Market Cap of GK Consultants Ltd.? The market cap of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹3.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GK Consultants Ltd.? P/E ratio of GK Consultants Ltd. is -69.24 and PB ratio of GK Consultants Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of GK Consultants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹7.27 as on .