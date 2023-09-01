Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.91
|-11.34
|5.82
|-18.95
|-19.67
|130.79
|9.32
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GK Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1988PLC034109 and registration number is 034109. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹3.86 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of GK Consultants Ltd. is -69.24 and PB ratio of GK Consultants Ltd. is 0.57 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹7.27 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GK Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹10.85 and 52-week low of GK Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.07 as on Aug 31, 2023.