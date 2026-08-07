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Giriraj Civil Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

GIRIRAJ CIVIL DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Giriraj Civil Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.50 Closed
-3.17₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Giriraj Civil Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.50₹58.00
₹53.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.90₹378.00
₹53.50
Open Price
₹56.75
Prev. Close
₹55.25
Volume
31,500

Source: Dion Global

Giriraj Civil Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Giriraj Civil Developers		-20.03-57.61-71.08-62.50-84.22-14.2527.69
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Giriraj Civil Developers has declined 84.22% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Giriraj Civil Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

Giriraj Civil Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Giriraj Civil Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.4964.23
1080.4773.83
20103.3389.57
50125.96116.06
100146.77139.95
200183.54176.15

Source: Dion Global

Giriraj Civil Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Giriraj Civil Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Giriraj Civil Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Giriraj Civil Developers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Giriraj Civil Developers

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC156879 and registration number is 156879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    Office No. 006/A Wing, Ground Floor, Western Edge-2 Premises CHSL, Mumbai Maharashtra 400066
  • Contact
    info@giriraj.co
    http://www.giriraj.co

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krushang Mahesh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prasham Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Pillai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tina Jevvan Dass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika Atul Dedhia
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohan Vilas Jadhav
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Giriraj Civil Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Giriraj Civil Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Giriraj Civil Developers?

The Giriraj Civil Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Giriraj Civil Developers?

The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹127.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Giriraj Civil Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Giriraj Civil Developers are ₹58.00 and ₹52.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Giriraj Civil Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Giriraj Civil Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹54.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Giriraj Civil Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Giriraj Civil Developers has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -57.61% for the past month, -71.08% over 3 months, -84.22% over 1 year, -14.25% across 3 years, and 27.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers are 8.48 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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