Here's the live share price of Giriraj Civil Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Giriraj Civil Developers
|-20.03
|-57.61
|-71.08
|-62.50
|-84.22
|-14.25
|27.69
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Giriraj Civil Developers has declined 84.22% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Giriraj Civil Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.49
|64.23
|10
|80.47
|73.83
|20
|103.33
|89.57
|50
|125.96
|116.06
|100
|146.77
|139.95
|200
|183.54
|176.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Giriraj Civil Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Giriraj Civil Developers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC156879 and registration number is 156879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Giriraj Civil Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹127.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Giriraj Civil Developers are ₹58.00 and ₹52.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Giriraj Civil Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹54.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Giriraj Civil Developers has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -57.61% for the past month, -71.08% over 3 months, -84.22% over 1 year, -14.25% across 3 years, and 27.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers are 8.48 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global