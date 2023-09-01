Follow Us

GIRIRAJ CIVIL DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹803.25 Closed
538.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹765.00₹803.25
₹803.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.70₹765.00
₹803.25
Open Price
₹765.00
Prev. Close
₹765.00
Volume
1,200

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1816
  • R2828.75
  • R3854.25
  • Pivot
    790.5
  • S1777.75
  • S2752.25
  • S3739.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.69720.33
  • 10105.29661.47
  • 20114.42567.26
  • 50109.68417.31
  • 10095.85314.83
  • 20067.57228.75

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.87130.12274.56378.12667.193,477.95623.32
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Dec, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd.

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC156879 and registration number is 156879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Construction & Contracting
  • Address
    Office No. 006/A Wing, Ground Floor, Western Edge-2 Premises Coop.Society Limited, Mumbai Maharashtra 400066
  • Contact
    info@giriraj.cohttp://www.giriraj.co

Management

  • Mr. Krushang Mahesh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prasham Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Pillai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tina Dass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹324.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is 5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹803.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹765.00 and 52-week low of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹104.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

