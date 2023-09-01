Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.87
|130.12
|274.56
|378.12
|667.19
|3,477.95
|623.32
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Dec, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2005PLC156879 and registration number is 156879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹324.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is 5.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹803.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹765.00 and 52-week low of Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. is ₹104.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.