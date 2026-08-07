What is the share price of Giriraj Civil Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹53.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Giriraj Civil Developers? The Giriraj Civil Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Giriraj Civil Developers? The market cap of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹127.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Giriraj Civil Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Giriraj Civil Developers are ₹58.00 and ₹52.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Giriraj Civil Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Giriraj Civil Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Giriraj Civil Developers is ₹54.90 as on .

How has the Giriraj Civil Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Giriraj Civil Developers has shown returns of -3.17% over the past day, -57.61% for the past month, -71.08% over 3 months, -84.22% over 1 year, -14.25% across 3 years, and 27.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Giriraj Civil Developers are 8.48 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global