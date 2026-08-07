Here's the live share price of GIR Natureview Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GIR Natureview Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.78
|-1.07
|Indian Hotels Company
|-1.02
|-2.00
|9.25
|5.18
|-1.52
|22.84
|39.37
|ITC Hotels
|5.10
|-8.64
|2.69
|-9.33
|-27.29
|-0.23
|-0.14
|Jubilant Foodworks
|11.01
|6.93
|1.57
|-11.28
|-23.47
|-1.79
|-8.07
|EIH
|-6.25
|-9.02
|-8.48
|-10.63
|-14.71
|13.46
|23.50
|Chalet Hotels
|5.95
|5.12
|8.66
|-0.88
|-2.01
|21.93
|38.38
|Travel Food Services
|9.65
|6.67
|14.27
|23.76
|30.48
|9.95
|5.86
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|4.73
|6.22
|23.11
|16.98
|20.69
|5.95
|3.53
|Devyani International
|18.00
|15.78
|13.32
|2.10
|-15.79
|-10.87
|1.76
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.95
|-4.21
|-8.36
|-22.95
|-19.68
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|17.30
|17.14
|18.74
|13.81
|-13.03
|-13.96
|2.74
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.56
|-7.97
|-8.87
|-14.44
|-22.96
|5.24
|22.28
|Sapphire Foods India
|21.13
|18.71
|19.27
|4.82
|-29.36
|-6.81
|-1.54
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.44
|30.46
|40.29
|45.78
|16.12
|-7.54
|-11.58
|Valor Estate
|4.01
|3.99
|-16.41
|-5.59
|-35.33
|6.18
|37.58
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.48
|6.22
|25.90
|25.90
|25.90
|7.98
|4.71
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.15
|-0.15
|18.24
|29.27
|26.18
|23.32
|12.92
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.15
|-1.47
|-5.09
|-25.23
|-34.46
|-11.73
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.25
|-1.79
|-8.48
|-21.82
|-29.72
|-21.42
|-13.46
|Samhi Hotels
|-2.89
|0.52
|10.29
|2.46
|-21.00
|6.79
|4.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GIR Natureview Resorts has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-1.52%), ITC Hotels (-27.29%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.47%). From a 5 year perspective, GIR Natureview Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.37%) and ITC Hotels (-0.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.65
|114.53
|10
|116.8
|117.71
|20
|123.43
|128.57
|50
|167.07
|146.99
|100
|148.12
|157.36
|200
|185.02
|175.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GIR Natureview Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GIR Natureview Resorts fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2009PLC238186 and registration number is 238186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹113.65 as on Mar 05, 2025.
The GIR Natureview Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹202.29 Cr as on Mar 05, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GIR Natureview Resorts are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIR Natureview Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹113.65 and 52-week low of GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹113.65 as on Mar 05, 2025.
The GIR Natureview Resorts has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, -1.78% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts are 8,117.86 and 260.96 on Mar 05, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global