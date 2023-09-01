Follow Us

GIR NATUREVIEW RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹113.65 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹113.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.65₹119.95
₹113.65
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹113.65
Volume
0

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175.77
  • R237.88
  • R375.77
  • Pivot
    37.88
  • S175.77
  • S237.88
  • S375.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5119.95118.09
  • 10120.58122.7
  • 20144.4135.92
  • 50171.34152.78
  • 100148.33161
  • 200189.12178.08

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0000-5.25-5.25-15.81
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd.

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2009PLC238186 and registration number is 238186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav C Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navinchandra S Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Ruchita Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹202.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is 10.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹113.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹119.95 and 52-week low of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹113.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

