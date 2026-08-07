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GIR Natureview Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

GIR NATUREVIEW RESORTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of GIR Natureview Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.65 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 05, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GIR Natureview Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹113.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.65₹113.65
₹113.65
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹113.65

Source: Dion Global

GIR Natureview Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GIR Natureview Resorts		00000-1.78-1.07
Indian Hotels Company		-1.02-2.009.255.18-1.5222.8439.37
ITC Hotels		5.10-8.642.69-9.33-27.29-0.23-0.14
Jubilant Foodworks		11.016.931.57-11.28-23.47-1.79-8.07
EIH		-6.25-9.02-8.48-10.63-14.7113.4623.50
Chalet Hotels		5.955.128.66-0.88-2.0121.9338.38
Travel Food Services		9.656.6714.2723.7630.489.955.86
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		4.736.2223.1116.9820.695.953.53
Devyani International		18.0015.7813.322.10-15.79-10.871.76
Ventive Hospitality		-3.95-4.21-8.36-22.95-19.68-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		17.3017.1418.7413.81-13.03-13.962.74
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.56-7.97-8.87-14.44-22.965.2422.28
Sapphire Foods India		21.1318.7119.274.82-29.36-6.81-1.54
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.4430.4640.2945.7816.12-7.54-11.58
Valor Estate		4.013.99-16.41-5.59-35.336.1837.58
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.486.2225.9025.9025.907.984.71
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.15-0.1518.2429.2726.1823.3212.92
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.15-1.47-5.09-25.23-34.46-11.732.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.25-1.79-8.48-21.82-29.72-21.42-13.46
Samhi Hotels		-2.890.5210.292.46-21.006.794.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GIR Natureview Resorts has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-1.52%), ITC Hotels (-27.29%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.47%). From a 5 year perspective, GIR Natureview Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.37%) and ITC Hotels (-0.14%).

GIR Natureview Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GIR Natureview Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.65114.53
10116.8117.71
20123.43128.57
50167.07146.99
100148.12157.36
200185.02175.56

Source: Dion Global

GIR Natureview Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GIR Natureview Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.70%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 72.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GIR Natureview Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the GIR Natureview Resorts fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About GIR Natureview Resorts

GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2009PLC238186 and registration number is 238186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Babu Pawar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aniket Vijay Gangurde
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shankar Baraskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhaval V Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratap D Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sadhvi Mane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Janardan Deokar
    Independent Director

FAQs on GIR Natureview Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of GIR Natureview Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹113.65 as on Mar 05, 2025.

What kind of stock is GIR Natureview Resorts?

The GIR Natureview Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of GIR Natureview Resorts?

The market cap of GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹202.29 Cr as on Mar 05, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of GIR Natureview Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GIR Natureview Resorts are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GIR Natureview Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIR Natureview Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹113.65 and 52-week low of GIR Natureview Resorts is ₹113.65 as on Mar 05, 2025.

How has the GIR Natureview Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The GIR Natureview Resorts has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, -1.78% across 3 years, and -1.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts are 8,117.86 and 260.96 on Mar 05, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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