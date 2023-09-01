Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5.25
|-5.25
|-15.81
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH2009PLC238186 and registration number is 238186. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹202.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is 10.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹113.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹119.95 and 52-week low of GIR Natureview Resorts Ltd. is ₹113.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.