Gilt funds see outflows of over Rs 5,300 crore in 2018 so far

Gilt funds have seen outflows of more than Rs 5,300 crore in the current calendar year so far primarily because the yields on government securities (G-Secs) have risen due to the unfavourable macro situations and their effects on domestic and global markets.

Rising crude oil prices coupled with a widening current account deficit (CAD), weakening rupee and emerging market turmoil due to the escalating trade war concerns between the US and China have hardened the yields, experts believe.

On Tuesday, 10-year benchmark paper closed at 8.13%, 80 basis points higher than the January level.

Gilt funds primarily invest in G-Secs, and in the last one year, as a category they have given returns of -0.63%, showed data from Value Research. Currently, there are 28 gilt schemes in the industry, out of which 16 have done better than the category average.

Schemes such as Edelweiss Government Securities Fund and ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund have given returns of 2.22% and 1.79% respectively in the last one year, showed the Value Research data.

Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head – Products at Kotak Mahindra AMC, says, “The only reason for the outflows is that investors are not sure how much risks they want to take right now in the

gilt funds.”

G-Secs are considered most liquid of all the instruments in debt markets and carry no credit risk because the government is a borrower; however they have interest rates risks, say market participants.

In the current financial year, gilt funds have seen outflows to the tune of over `2,000 crore, says the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Typically gilt funds have higher maturity as they invest in G-Secs which have higher tenure and as debt securities maturities go up, it becomes more sensitive to interest rates movements. The prices of fixed income securities are governed by interest rates prevailing in the markets.

Interest rates and price of fixed income securities are inversely proportional. When interest rates decline, the prices of fixed income securities increase. Similarly, when there is a hike in interest rates, the prices of fixed income securities come down.

Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, head of fixed income at Mirae Asset Global Investments (India), says, “Yields have gone up by around 150 basis points and that is the reason for the outflows from the gilt funds. I think investors who wants to look at this product should wait for the situation to improve and stabilise.”

Market participants say they should continue to look at short-term funds in the current market scenario.