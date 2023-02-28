Gillette India, HIL, Adani Wilmar among 184 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 19 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended losses, and continued to trade in red. Sensex lost 38- points, at 58,909 while Nifty 50 was down by 0.62% at 17,284 The broader markets largely were in red, but a few small-cap indices traded flat. Sectorally, Nifty IT, Metal, Pharma and FMCG all traded lower, down up to 0.6%. Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Powergrid, with Adani Enterprises up 14.02%. The biggest laggards are Cipla, Hindalco, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, with Cipla down 3.12%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 53 stocks hit their upper price band. ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals, Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore, Osia Hyper Retail, Rama Steel Tubes, Vertoz Advertising, Monarch Networth Capital, PC Jeweller were among the scrips. 55 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Hilton Metal Forging, Dynacons Systems & Solutions. Additionally, 29 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 19 stocks hit their 52 week highs including ION Exchange (India), Foseco India, PG Electroplast, Krishana Phoschem, NINtec Systems, Medico Remedies, Triveni Turbine , Goyal Aluminiums, Vaishali Pharma, Capri Global Cap Ltd-RE, Raj Rayon Industries Limited, Pressman Advertising among others.

Alternatively, 184 stocks including Gillette India, HIL, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Venky’s (India), Polyplex Corporation, Lux Industries, NGL Fine-Chem, G R Infraprojects, Angel One, Indigo Paints, Share India Securities, Fairchem Organics, Tide Water Oil Company (India), Excel Industries, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, DCM Shriram, Adani Total Gas, Shivalik Rasayan, Adani Transmission , Rossari Biotech, Loyal Textile Mills, India Glycols,Wheels India, Adani Green Energy, Godrej Agrovet, Mahindra Logistics, Century Enka, Adani Wilmar, Clariant Chemicals (India), Sunteck Realty, Sundaram Brake Linings, Graphite India, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Foseco India, Adani Transmission, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Osia Hyper Retail, Adani Total Gas, Vesuvius India, Moksh Ornaments, Pressman Advertising, Adani Green Energy are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.