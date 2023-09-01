Follow Us

GILADA FINANCE & INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.65 Closed
0.690.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹11.89
₹11.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹28.75
₹11.65
Open Price
₹11.89
Prev. Close
₹11.57
Volume
28,109

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.03
  • R212.4
  • R312.92
  • Pivot
    11.51
  • S111.14
  • S210.62
  • S310.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.911.36
  • 1017.4211.25
  • 2015.3111.1
  • 5014.9111.08
  • 10016.5811.68
  • 20017.1612.94

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.308.078.37-18.53-21.81325.96113.76
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1994PLC015981 and registration number is 015981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajgopal Shankarlal Gilada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sampat Kumar Gilada
    Director
  • Ms. Bindu Rajgopal Gilada
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Venkobarao Kothakote
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dodballapur Narasimhamurthy Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Asava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹16.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is 10.03 and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹11.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

