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Gilada Finance & Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

GILADA FINANCE & INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gilada Finance & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
-3.42₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gilada Finance & Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.63₹13.65
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.70₹23.80
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.65
Prev. Close
₹13.46
Volume
11,083

Source: Dion Global

Gilada Finance & Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gilada Finance & Investments		-4.41-7.871.48-2.9910.837.044.19
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gilada Finance & Investments has gained 10.83% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gilada Finance & Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Gilada Finance & Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gilada Finance & Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.713.29
1013.6813.48
2013.7713.6
5013.3713.45
10012.8813.24
20013.313.05

Source: Dion Global

Gilada Finance & Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gilada Finance & Investments saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gilada Finance & Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTGilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 14, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTGilada Fin. & Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTGilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting_19.06.2026
Jun 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTGilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
May 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTGilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Gilada Finance & Investments

Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1994PLC015981 and registration number is 015981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajgopal Shankarlal Gilada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sampat Kumar Gilada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Rajgopal Gilada
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. K V Prabhakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D N Gopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Ramanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gilada Finance & Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Gilada Finance & Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gilada Finance & Investments?

The Gilada Finance & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gilada Finance & Investments?

The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹18.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gilada Finance & Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gilada Finance & Investments are ₹13.65 and ₹12.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gilada Finance & Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gilada Finance & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹23.80 and 52-week low of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹10.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gilada Finance & Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gilada Finance & Investments has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -7.87% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, 10.83% over 1 year, 7.04% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments are 8.39 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gilada Finance & Investments News

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