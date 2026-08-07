What is the share price of Gilada Finance & Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gilada Finance & Investments? The Gilada Finance & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gilada Finance & Investments? The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹18.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gilada Finance & Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gilada Finance & Investments are ₹13.65 and ₹12.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gilada Finance & Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gilada Finance & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹23.80 and 52-week low of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹10.70 as on .

How has the Gilada Finance & Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Gilada Finance & Investments has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -7.87% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, 10.83% over 1 year, 7.04% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments are 8.39 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global