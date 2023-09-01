Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.30
|8.07
|8.37
|-18.53
|-21.81
|325.96
|113.76
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1994PLC015981 and registration number is 015981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹16.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is 10.03 and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹11.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.