Here's the live share price of Gilada Finance & Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gilada Finance & Investments
|-4.41
|-7.87
|1.48
|-2.99
|10.83
|7.04
|4.19
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gilada Finance & Investments has gained 10.83% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Gilada Finance & Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.7
|13.29
|10
|13.68
|13.48
|20
|13.77
|13.6
|50
|13.37
|13.45
|100
|12.88
|13.24
|200
|13.3
|13.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gilada Finance & Investments saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Gilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Gilada Fin. & Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Gilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting_19.06.2026
|Jun 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Gilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|May 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Gilada Fin. & Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Gilada Finance & Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910KA1994PLC015981 and registration number is 015981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gilada Finance & Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹18.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gilada Finance & Investments are ₹13.65 and ₹12.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gilada Finance & Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹23.80 and 52-week low of Gilada Finance & Investments is ₹10.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gilada Finance & Investments has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -7.87% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, 10.83% over 1 year, 7.04% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gilada Finance & Investments are 8.39 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global