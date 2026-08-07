What is the share price of Gian Life Care? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gian Life Care is ₹4.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Gian Life Care? The Gian Life Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gian Life Care? The market cap of Gian Life Care is ₹4.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gian Life Care? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gian Life Care are ₹4.90 and ₹4.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gian Life Care? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gian Life Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gian Life Care is ₹17.49 and 52-week low of Gian Life Care is ₹4.59 as on .

How has the Gian Life Care performed historically in terms of returns? The Gian Life Care has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, -18.97% over 3 months, -71.94% over 1 year, -38.17% across 3 years, and -19.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gian Life Care? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gian Life Care are -5.10 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global