GIAN LIFE CARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.00 Closed
1.620.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gian Life Care Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.05₹27.80
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.98₹34.60
₹27.00
Open Price
₹26.57
Prev. Close
₹26.57
Volume
1,86,824

Gian Life Care Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.85
  • R228.7
  • R329.6
  • Pivot
    26.95
  • S126.1
  • S225.2
  • S324.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.923.76
  • 1022.8922.45
  • 2024.6921.47
  • 5029.1421.12
  • 10026.7221.55
  • 20034.622.77

Gian Life Care Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
30.0042.8623.8019.42-18.18143.44170.00
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Gian Life Care Ltd. Share Holdings

Gian Life Care Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Mar, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gian Life Care Ltd.

Gian Life Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100UP2018PLC110119 and registration number is 110119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rashika Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Saran Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gian Life Care Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gian Life Care Ltd.?

The market cap of Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹27.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gian Life Care Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gian Life Care Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gian Life Care Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gian Life Care Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gian Life Care Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gian Life Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹34.60 and 52-week low of Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹16.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

