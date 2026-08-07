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Gian Life Care Share Price

NSE
BSE

GIAN LIFE CARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Gian Life Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.70 Closed
0.64₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gian Life Care Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.61₹4.90
₹4.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.59₹17.49
₹4.70
Open Price
₹4.61
Prev. Close
₹4.67
Volume
1,127

Source: Dion Global

Gian Life Care Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gian Life Care		-4.28-5.24-18.97-52.95-71.94-38.17-19.64
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gian Life Care has declined 71.94% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Gian Life Care has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Gian Life Care Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gian Life Care Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.884.9
104.844.88
204.854.9
505.25.22
1005.856.09
2008.148.08

Source: Dion Global

Gian Life Care Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gian Life Care saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gian Life Care Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Apr 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTGian Life Care - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTGian Life Care - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Feb 14, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTGian Life Care - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026
Feb 14, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTGian Life Care - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026
Feb 09, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTGian Life Care - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone And Co

Source: Dion Global

About Gian Life Care

Gian Life Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100UP2018PLC110119 and registration number is 110119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rashika Agarwal
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Abhiram Saran Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umang Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shivam Mamgain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Gian Life Care Share Price

What is the share price of Gian Life Care?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gian Life Care is ₹4.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gian Life Care?

The Gian Life Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gian Life Care?

The market cap of Gian Life Care is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gian Life Care?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gian Life Care are ₹4.90 and ₹4.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gian Life Care?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gian Life Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gian Life Care is ₹17.49 and 52-week low of Gian Life Care is ₹4.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gian Life Care performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gian Life Care has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, -18.97% over 3 months, -71.94% over 1 year, -38.17% across 3 years, and -19.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gian Life Care?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gian Life Care are -5.10 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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