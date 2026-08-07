Here's the live share price of Gian Life Care along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gian Life Care
|-4.28
|-5.24
|-18.97
|-52.95
|-71.94
|-38.17
|-19.64
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gian Life Care has declined 71.94% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Gian Life Care has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.88
|4.9
|10
|4.84
|4.88
|20
|4.85
|4.9
|50
|5.2
|5.22
|100
|5.85
|6.09
|200
|8.14
|8.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gian Life Care saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 21, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Gian Life Care - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 04, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Gian Life Care - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Gian Life Care - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Gian Life Care - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Gian Life Care - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone And Co
Source: Dion Global
Gian Life Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100UP2018PLC110119 and registration number is 110119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gian Life Care is ₹4.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gian Life Care is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gian Life Care is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gian Life Care are ₹4.90 and ₹4.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gian Life Care stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gian Life Care is ₹17.49 and 52-week low of Gian Life Care is ₹4.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gian Life Care has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -5.24% for the past month, -18.97% over 3 months, -71.94% over 1 year, -38.17% across 3 years, and -19.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gian Life Care are -5.10 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global