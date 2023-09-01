Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Mar, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gian Life Care Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85100UP2018PLC110119 and registration number is 110119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹27.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gian Life Care Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gian Life Care Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gian Life Care Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹34.60 and 52-week low of Gian Life Care Ltd. is ₹16.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.