GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GI ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.65 Closed
-1.27-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.50₹11.90
₹11.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.92₹33.15
₹11.65
Open Price
₹11.90
Prev. Close
₹11.80
Volume
7,75,973

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.87
  • R212.08
  • R312.27
  • Pivot
    11.68
  • S111.47
  • S211.28
  • S311.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.0511.76
  • 104.9311.49
  • 204.5811.1
  • 504.0111.66
  • 1003.411.7
  • 2002.949.87

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.5121.99-41.90138.33150.13501.51187.08
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Updates
    GI Engineering Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Media Release: New business division added into the Company: Film Production, Distribution and allied businesses'.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:13 AM

About GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.

GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2006PLC163731 and registration number is 163731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Unit 1308, Aggarwal Corporate Heights, Netaji Subhash Palace, Delhi Delhi 110034
  • Contact
    cs@giesl.inhttp://www.giesl.in

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Alka Jain
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nitin Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Amandeep Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹100.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is 26.18 and PB ratio of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹11.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.15 and 52-week low of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

