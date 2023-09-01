Name
GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2006PLC163731 and registration number is 163731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹100.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is 26.18 and PB ratio of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹11.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.15 and 52-week low of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd. is ₹7.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.