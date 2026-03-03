Here's the live share price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has gained 13.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 89.36%.
Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean’s current P/E of 3,000.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean
|0
|5.11
|14.63
|89.36
|89.36
|23.72
|13.62
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
Over the last one year, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has gained 89.36% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.49
|20.3
|10
|19.51
|19.34
|20
|16.71
|17.1
|50
|12.6
|13.73
|100
|11.02
|11.29
|200
|5.67
|0
In the latest quarter, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:48 PM IST
|Ghushine Fintrrade - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
|Ghushine Fintrrade - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Ghushine Fintrrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 03, 2026
|Jan 30, 2026, 2:24 AM IST
|Ghushine Fintrrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Alteration Of Memorandum Of Association And Articles Of As
|Jan 29, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
|Ghushine Fintrrade - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC025823 and registration number is 025823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹21.00 as on Feb 18, 2026.
The Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹10.38 Cr as on Feb 18, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean are ₹21.00 and ₹21.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹21.95 and 52-week low of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹10.57 as on Feb 18, 2026.
The Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 14.63% over 3 months, 89.36% over 1 year, 23.72% across 3 years, and 13.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean are 3,000.00 and 2.04 on Feb 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.