Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Share Price

NSE
BSE

GHUSHINE FINTRRADE OCEAN

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.00 Closed
5.00₹ 1.00
As on Feb 18, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹21.00
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.57₹21.95
₹21.00
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
10,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has gained 13.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 89.36%.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean’s current P/E of 3,000.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean		05.1114.6389.3689.3623.7213.62
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10

Over the last one year, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has gained 89.36% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Sanathan Textiles (26.63%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.36%).

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.4920.3
1019.5119.34
2016.7117.1
5012.613.73
10011.0211.29
2005.670

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 9:48 PM ISTGhushine Fintrrade - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 04, 2026, 10:07 PM ISTGhushine Fintrrade - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 03, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTGhushine Fintrrade - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 03, 2026
Jan 30, 2026, 2:24 AM ISTGhushine Fintrrade - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Alteration Of Memorandum Of Association And Articles Of As
Jan 29, 2026, 10:06 PM ISTGhushine Fintrrade - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

About Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1995PLC025823 and registration number is 025823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Alok B Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kapilaben Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhaviniben Jagdishbhai Lankapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik R Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kusum Fulfagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini J Bardoliya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Share Price

What is the share price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹21.00 as on Feb 18, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean?

The Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean?

The market cap of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹10.38 Cr as on Feb 18, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean are ₹21.00 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹21.95 and 52-week low of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean is ₹10.57 as on Feb 18, 2026.

How has the Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.11% for the past month, 14.63% over 3 months, 89.36% over 1 year, 23.72% across 3 years, and 13.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean are 3,000.00 and 2.04 on Feb 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean News

