Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GETALONG ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹165.00 Closed
8.5513
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹165.00
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.00₹175.00
₹165.00
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹152.00
Volume
2,000

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1165
  • R2165
  • R3165
  • Pivot
    165
  • S1165
  • S2165
  • S3165

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.39155.52
  • 1064.7155.27
  • 2066.9148.15
  • 5071.17129.22
  • 10071.83112.17
  • 20044.7494.25

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.553.7779.3590.47146.27115.12115.12
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Getalong Enterprises Ltd.

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2020PLC342847 and registration number is 342847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sweety Rahul Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Mandlesha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mansi Harsh Dave
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Vikram Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Getalong Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Getalong Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Getalong Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Getalong Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹165.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Getalong Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Getalong Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data