Here's the live share price of Getalong Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Getalong Enterprises
|4.05
|-3.14
|62.79
|28.33
|-35.24
|-21.47
|0.08
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Getalong Enterprises has declined 35.24% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Getalong Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.49
|7.54
|10
|7.68
|7.36
|20
|6.58
|6.87
|50
|6.17
|7.42
|100
|9.62
|11.38
|200
|21.32
|15.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Getalong Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Getalong Enterprises - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 And Under Regulation 7(2) Of Prohib
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Getalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Getalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Getalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jun 19, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Getalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2020PLC342847 and registration number is 342847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Getalong Enterprises is ₹7.70 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The Getalong Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Getalong Enterprises is ₹15.40 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Getalong Enterprises are ₹7.70 and ₹7.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Getalong Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Getalong Enterprises is ₹13.21 and 52-week low of Getalong Enterprises is ₹3.87 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The Getalong Enterprises has shown returns of 4.05% over the past day, -3.14% for the past month, 62.79% over 3 months, -35.24% over 1 year, -21.47% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises are -6.17 and 1.62 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global