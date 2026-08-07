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Getalong Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

GETALONG ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Getalong Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.70 Closed
4.05₹ 0.30
As on Jul 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Getalong Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.70₹7.70
₹7.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.87₹13.21
₹7.70
Open Price
₹7.70
Prev. Close
₹7.40
Volume
5,000

Source: Dion Global

Getalong Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Getalong Enterprises		4.05-3.1462.7928.33-35.24-21.470.08
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Getalong Enterprises has declined 35.24% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Getalong Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Getalong Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Getalong Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.497.54
107.687.36
206.586.87
506.177.42
1009.6211.38
20021.3215.45

Source: Dion Global

Getalong Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Getalong Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Getalong Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTGetalong Enterprises - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 And Under Regulation 7(2) Of Prohib
Jul 08, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTGetalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 01, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTGetalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jun 22, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTGetalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jun 19, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTGetalong Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Getalong Enterprises

Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2020PLC342847 and registration number is 342847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Harsha Vikram Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sweety Rahul Jain
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Payal Vikram Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Mansi Harsh Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Bharat Mandlesha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Getalong Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Getalong Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Getalong Enterprises is ₹7.70 as on Jul 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Getalong Enterprises?

The Getalong Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Getalong Enterprises?

The market cap of Getalong Enterprises is ₹15.40 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Getalong Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Getalong Enterprises are ₹7.70 and ₹7.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Getalong Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Getalong Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Getalong Enterprises is ₹13.21 and 52-week low of Getalong Enterprises is ₹3.87 as on Jul 24, 2026.

How has the Getalong Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Getalong Enterprises has shown returns of 4.05% over the past day, -3.14% for the past month, 62.79% over 3 months, -35.24% over 1 year, -21.47% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises are -6.17 and 1.62 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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