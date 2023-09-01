Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.55
|3.77
|79.35
|90.47
|146.27
|115.12
|115.12
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH2020PLC342847 and registration number is 342847. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹30.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹165.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Getalong Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Getalong Enterprises Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.