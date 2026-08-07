What is the share price of Getalong Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Getalong Enterprises is ₹7.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Getalong Enterprises? The Getalong Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Getalong Enterprises? The market cap of Getalong Enterprises is ₹15.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Getalong Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Getalong Enterprises are ₹7.70 and ₹7.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Getalong Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Getalong Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Getalong Enterprises is ₹13.21 and 52-week low of Getalong Enterprises is ₹3.87 as on .

How has the Getalong Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Getalong Enterprises has shown returns of 4.05% over the past day, -3.14% for the past month, 62.79% over 3 months, -35.24% over 1 year, -21.47% across 3 years, and 0.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprises are -6.17 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global