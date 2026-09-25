German Green Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2008PLC054437 and registration number is 054437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1028.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.