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German Green Steel & Power Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

German Green Steel & Power has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 132.00-139.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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German Green Steel & Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

German Green Steel & Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Steel		1.58-4.053.4112.310.817.7514.07
Tata Steel		0.390.92-1.13-1.458.913.858.13
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		5.142.427.3426.2634.9625.4911.21
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1.949.6815.6539.4419.4935.3724
Lloyds Engineering Works		13.354.296.09132.8650.4136.91104.29
Vedanta Iron and Steel		0.97-13.339.2552.5652.5615.128.82
NMDC Steel		2.166.19-4.7321.86-8.34-6.476.03
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		15.4512.0716.4787.5146.8825.8738.15
Technocraft Industries (India)		-0.54-11.8614.8241.0925.3314.4829.94
Bansal Wire Industries		3.220.452.6732.9-8.35-2.64-1.59
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		6.6220.7479.6136.63107.8640.920.42
Prakash Industries		0.6-8.03-16.691.06-30.34-5.1411.87
Steel Exchange India		2.054.86-9.2958.7512.064.919.93
Beekay Steel Industries		-0.04-3.974.680.490.490.160.1
Jindal Supreme (India)		555551.640.98
Manaksia Steels		-2.2216.8941111.8668.8829.5726.29
Vraj Iron & Steel		1.773.896.2719.88-18.55-20.59-12.92
Incredible Industries		-2.79-3.29-2.181.25-29.814.723.4
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing		-4.9415.42-34.91-37.02-83.21-34.4-22.35

Source: Dion Global

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About German Green Steel & Power

German Green Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2008PLC054437 and registration number is 054437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1028.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Inamulhaq Shamsulhaq Iraki
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Abdulhaq Shamsulhaq Iraki
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ibrarulhaq Inamulhaq Iraki
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nareshkumar Punjiram Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Biswajit Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Indu Rao Kaveti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Intajhusen Imamkhan Malek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

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