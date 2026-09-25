German Green Steel & Power has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹132.00-139.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Steel
|1.58
|-4.05
|3.41
|12.3
|10.8
|17.75
|14.07
|Tata Steel
|0.39
|0.92
|-1.13
|-1.45
|8.9
|13.85
|8.13
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|5.14
|2.42
|7.34
|26.26
|34.96
|25.49
|11.21
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1.94
|9.68
|15.65
|39.44
|19.49
|35.37
|24
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|13.35
|4.29
|6.09
|132.86
|50.41
|36.91
|104.29
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|0.97
|-13.33
|9.25
|52.56
|52.56
|15.12
|8.82
|NMDC Steel
|2.16
|6.19
|-4.73
|21.86
|-8.34
|-6.47
|6.03
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|15.45
|12.07
|16.47
|87.51
|46.88
|25.87
|38.15
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-0.54
|-11.86
|14.82
|41.09
|25.33
|14.48
|29.94
|Bansal Wire Industries
|3.22
|0.45
|2.67
|32.9
|-8.35
|-2.64
|-1.59
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|6.62
|20.74
|79.6
|136.63
|107.86
|40.9
|20.42
|Prakash Industries
|0.6
|-8.03
|-16.69
|1.06
|-30.34
|-5.14
|11.87
|Steel Exchange India
|2.05
|4.86
|-9.29
|58.75
|12.06
|4.91
|9.93
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-0.04
|-3.97
|4.68
|0.49
|0.49
|0.16
|0.1
|Jindal Supreme (India)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1.64
|0.98
|Manaksia Steels
|-2.22
|16.89
|41
|111.86
|68.88
|29.57
|26.29
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|1.77
|3.89
|6.27
|19.88
|-18.55
|-20.59
|-12.92
|Incredible Industries
|-2.79
|-3.29
|-2.18
|1.25
|-29.81
|4.72
|3.4
|Owais Metal and Mineral Processing
|-4.94
|15.42
|-34.91
|-37.02
|-83.21
|-34.4
|-22.35
Source: Dion Global
German Green Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100GJ2008PLC054437 and registration number is 054437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Iron & Steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1028.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global