GenXAI Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140RJ2007PLC024587 and registration number is 024587. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.