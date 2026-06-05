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GenXAI Analytics Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

GenXAI Analytics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 5, 2026 and will close on Jun 9, 2026. The price band has been set at 110.00-116.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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GenXAI Analytics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

GenXAI Analytics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-1.89-7.83-13.4-30.6-33.72-12-6.55
Infosys		3.572.82-8.12-24.81-22.56-2.71-2.81
HCL Technologies		0.27-2.68-14.35-29.39-28.150.874.52
Wipro		1.361.784.48-20.48-17.230.36-5.46
Tech Mahindra		2.181.0710.07-4.8-4.4610.277.85
LTM		1.98-3.21-6.47-35.08-21.06-6.291.07
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		1.5-13.5821.1130.8244.813.137.68
Oracle Financial Services Software		-1.963.7847.823.2716.5340.6523.5
Persistent Systems		0.456.968.76-20.62-6.9525.2832.99
Coforge		3.4624.7422.78-26.94-16.716.0814.22
Mphasis		3.721.732.15-20.37-7.495.233.94
Hexaware Technologies		4.0215.3516.01-32.96-35.14-11.5-7.06
Tata Technologies		3.9726.6130.8410.96-1.47-17.09-10.63
Tata Elxsi		-0.832.79-1.43-17.66-33.38-17.673.79
KPIT Technologies		0.160.585.01-39.12-41.36-11.5126.42
Black Box		8.4663.04113.53101.9992.5999.431.6
Fractal Analytics		0.233.430.4821.1121.116.593.91
Pine Labs		-2.46-27.32-17.7-41.35-43.31-17.24-10.73
TBO Tek		-0.28-5.026.97-26.91-10.43-4.58-2.78

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About GenXAI Analytics

GenXAI Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140RJ2007PLC024587 and registration number is 024587. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raj Kishore Khaware
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shobhit Goyal
    Independent Director

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