Here's the live share price of Genpharmasec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Genpharmasec has declined 26.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.00%.
Genpharmasec’s current P/E of -95.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genpharmasec
|-14.93
|-1.72
|-22.97
|-40.93
|-43.56
|-21.00
|-26.83
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, Genpharmasec has declined 43.56% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Genpharmasec has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.31
|1.27
|10
|1.3
|1.28
|20
|1.25
|1.27
|50
|1.27
|1.3
|100
|1.43
|1.43
|200
|1.73
|1.68
In the latest quarter, Genpharmasec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Genpharmasec - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds Of Rights Issue For The Quarter Ended 31St December
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|Genpharmasec - Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
|Genpharmasec - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Monday, February 09, 2026.
|Feb 02, 2026, 8:09 PM IST
|Genpharmasec - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, 09Th February, 2026.
|Jan 06, 2026, 4:56 PM IST
|Genpharmasec Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Genpharmasec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1992PLC323914 and registration number is 018572. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genpharmasec is ₹1.14 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Genpharmasec is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Genpharmasec is ₹63.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Genpharmasec are ₹1.23 and ₹1.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genpharmasec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genpharmasec is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Genpharmasec is ₹0.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Genpharmasec has shown returns of -3.39% over the past day, -2.56% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -43.0% over 1 year, -20.58% across 3 years, and -26.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genpharmasec are -95.80 and 0.97 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.