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Genesys International Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Genesys International Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹228.40 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Genesys International Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.50₹234.85
₹228.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.84₹423.47
₹228.40
Open Price
₹231.95
Prev. Close
₹228.65
Volume
15,545

Source: Dion Global

Genesys International Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Genesys International Corporation		23.43-1.1222.821.47-41.383.3416.91
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Genesys International Corporation has declined 41.38% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Genesys International Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Genesys International Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Genesys International Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5280.47209.02
10292.43206.34
20310.71209.03
50308.73207.72
100279.55210.39
200344.08244.58

Source: Dion Global

Genesys International Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Genesys International Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.51%, while DII stake decreased to 1.12%, FII holding fell to 1.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Genesys International Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTGenesys Intl. Corpn. - Letter Of Offer
Jul 31, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTGenesys Intl. Corpn. - Corporate Action - Company Fixes Record Date For Rights Issue
Jul 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTGenesys Intl. Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of The Board Of Directo
Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTGenesys Intl. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Genesys International Corporatio
Jul 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTGenesys Intl. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Genesys International Corporation

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC029197 and registration number is 029197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajid Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Bharti Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Hemrajani
    Director
  • Dr. Yogita Shukla
    Director

FAQs on Genesys International Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Genesys International Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesys International Corporation is ₹228.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Genesys International Corporation?

The Genesys International Corporation is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genesys International Corporation?

The market cap of Genesys International Corporation is ₹1,527.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Genesys International Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Genesys International Corporation are ₹234.85 and ₹222.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genesys International Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesys International Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesys International Corporation is ₹423.47 and 52-week low of Genesys International Corporation is ₹142.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Genesys International Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Genesys International Corporation has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -1.12% for the past month, 22.82% over 3 months, -41.38% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 16.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation are 46.88 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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