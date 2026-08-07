What is the share price of Genesys International Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesys International Corporation is ₹228.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Genesys International Corporation? The Genesys International Corporation is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Genesys International Corporation? The market cap of Genesys International Corporation is ₹1,527.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Genesys International Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Genesys International Corporation are ₹234.85 and ₹222.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genesys International Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesys International Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesys International Corporation is ₹423.47 and 52-week low of Genesys International Corporation is ₹142.84 as on .

How has the Genesys International Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Genesys International Corporation has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -1.12% for the past month, 22.82% over 3 months, -41.38% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 16.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation are 46.88 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global