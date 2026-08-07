Here's the live share price of Genesys International Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Genesys International Corporation
|23.43
|-1.12
|22.82
|1.47
|-41.38
|3.34
|16.91
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Genesys International Corporation has declined 41.38% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Genesys International Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|280.47
|209.02
|10
|292.43
|206.34
|20
|310.71
|209.03
|50
|308.73
|207.72
|100
|279.55
|210.39
|200
|344.08
|244.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Genesys International Corporation saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.51%, while DII stake decreased to 1.12%, FII holding fell to 1.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Genesys Intl. Corpn. - Letter Of Offer
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Genesys Intl. Corpn. - Corporate Action - Company Fixes Record Date For Rights Issue
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Genesys Intl. Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of The Board Of Directo
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Genesys Intl. Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Genesys International Corporatio
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Genesys Intl. Corpn. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC029197 and registration number is 029197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesys International Corporation is ₹228.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genesys International Corporation is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Genesys International Corporation is ₹1,527.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Genesys International Corporation are ₹234.85 and ₹222.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesys International Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesys International Corporation is ₹423.47 and 52-week low of Genesys International Corporation is ₹142.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Genesys International Corporation has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -1.12% for the past month, 22.82% over 3 months, -41.38% over 1 year, 3.34% across 3 years, and 16.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation are 46.88 and 1.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global