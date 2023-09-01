What is the Market Cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,310.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is 41.82 and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is 6.57 as on .

What is the share price of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹346.85 as on .