Genesys International Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GENESYS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹346.85 Closed
-0.3-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹346.00₹352.90
₹346.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹266.00₹630.00
₹346.85
Open Price
₹350.80
Prev. Close
₹347.90
Volume
72,472

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1351.4
  • R2355.55
  • R3358.2
  • Pivot
    348.75
  • S1344.6
  • S2341.95
  • S3337.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5548.87335.19
  • 10550.97322.78
  • 20541.9313.02
  • 50565.22311.57
  • 100562.51327.5
  • 200520.18363.45

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.8815.834.93-11.28-43.09545.3075.31
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Dec, 2022Board MeetingAmalgamation
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genesys International Corporation Ltd.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC029197 and registration number is 029197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajid Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saroja Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ganapathy Vishwanathan
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Sinha
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Genesys International Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,310.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is 41.82 and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is 6.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹346.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genesys International Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesys International Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹630.00 and 52-week low of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹266.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

