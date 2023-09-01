Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.88
|15.83
|4.93
|-11.28
|-43.09
|545.30
|75.31
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Amalgamation
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1983PLC029197 and registration number is 029197. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,310.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is 41.82 and PB ratio of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is 6.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹346.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesys International Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹630.00 and 52-week low of Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is ₹266.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.