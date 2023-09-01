What is the Market Cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.? The market cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹14.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is -95.25 and PB ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is 1.66 as on .

What is the share price of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹11.24 as on .