MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100AP1992PLC107068 and registration number is 014932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹14.61 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is -95.25 and PB ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is 1.66 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹11.24 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesis IBRC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹11.25 and 52-week low of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹10.47 as on Aug 10, 2023.