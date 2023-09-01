Follow Us

GENESIS IBRC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.24 Closed
00
As on Aug 10, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.24₹11.24
₹11.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.47₹11.25
₹11.24
Open Price
₹11.24
Prev. Close
₹11.24
Volume
0

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.24
  • R211.24
  • R311.24
  • Pivot
    11.24
  • S111.24
  • S211.24
  • S311.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.3510.99
  • 109.9610.82
  • 209.6110.41
  • 508.499.42
  • 1007.138.74
  • 2009.198.85

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-1.96-2.91-0.99-15.25-53.05-80.26-92.31
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. Share Holdings

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genesis IBRC India Ltd.

Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100AP1992PLC107068 and registration number is 014932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other animal feeds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vanitha Nagulavari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasada Rao Kalluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Baba
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balakrishna Koppula
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Genesis IBRC India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.?

The market cap of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹14.61 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is -95.25 and PB ratio of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is 1.66 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the share price of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹11.24 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genesis IBRC India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genesis IBRC India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹11.25 and 52-week low of Genesis IBRC India Ltd. is ₹10.47 as on Aug 10, 2023.

