GENERIC PHARMASEC LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.60 Closed
1.120.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Generic Pharmasec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.54₹3.64
₹3.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.68₹5.77
₹3.60
Open Price
₹3.59
Prev. Close
₹3.56
Volume
7,87,556

Generic Pharmasec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.64
  • R23.69
  • R33.74
  • Pivot
    3.59
  • S13.54
  • S23.49
  • S33.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.963.5
  • 104.923.48
  • 204.753.45
  • 504.473.42
  • 1004.63.47
  • 2005.513.77

Generic Pharmasec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.1511.4613.56-6.25-17.05-66.67-2.70
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Generic Pharmasec Ltd. Share Holdings

Generic Pharmasec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Generic Pharmasec Ltd.

Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1992PLC323914 and registration number is 018572. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ulhas Narayan Deosthale
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sneha Sadhwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sadhwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amisha Dani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sohan Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhesh Shende
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Generic Pharmasec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Generic Pharmasec Ltd.?

The market cap of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹99.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Generic Pharmasec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is 72.73 and PB ratio of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is 6.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Generic Pharmasec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹3.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Generic Pharmasec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Pharmasec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹5.77 and 52-week low of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

