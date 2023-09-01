Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.15
|11.46
|13.56
|-6.25
|-17.05
|-66.67
|-2.70
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231MH1992PLC323914 and registration number is 018572. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹99.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is 72.73 and PB ratio of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is 6.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹3.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Pharmasec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹5.77 and 52-week low of Generic Pharmasec Ltd. is ₹2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.