Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.79
|-0.31
|-17.46
|-23.55
|56.09
|-13.73
|-13.73
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.14
|6.07
|23.22
|31.15
|32.24
|181.66
|200.29
|11.78
|10.71
|16.93
|136.75
|320.33
|554.85
|627.03
|14.03
|11.38
|32.70
|59.01
|37.50
|153.13
|174.39
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|0.86
|1.01
|4.00
|24.49
|14.97
|248.30
|306.90
|11.18
|9.00
|37.40
|85.31
|134.23
|401.48
|63.05
|7.13
|15.73
|21.76
|55.39
|53.80
|97.00
|-27.85
|6.28
|12.87
|28.55
|52.95
|9.27
|582.48
|276.50
|4.09
|-6.02
|6.41
|21.92
|16.71
|92.11
|103.69
|3.19
|12.05
|10.05
|6.43
|6.60
|119.76
|131.32
|3.80
|7.95
|44.88
|104.37
|154.19
|629.68
|339.56
|4.21
|1.15
|19.69
|35.21
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|-5.59
|75.04
|83.88
|138.85
|114.66
|2,065.22
|428.85
|1.01
|-1.19
|-0.92
|26.37
|54.56
|356.84
|283.35
|3.53
|0.85
|9.13
|8.98
|-12.72
|136.44
|35.79
|10.49
|15.98
|65.94
|93.35
|57.47
|803.85
|388.54
|-1.37
|-0.38
|22.30
|51.78
|62.60
|175.50
|127.17
|4.60
|23.75
|120.58
|285.08
|135.95
|372.79
|68.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1994PLC082540 and registration number is 082540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹258.29 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is 18.17 and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is 1.03 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹48.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹28.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.