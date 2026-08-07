What is the share price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹39.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Generic Engineering Construction and Projects? The Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects? The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹227.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are ₹39.90 and ₹39.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Engineering Construction and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹59.99 and 52-week low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹32.40 as on .

How has the Generic Engineering Construction and Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, -6.82% over 1 year, -5.51% across 3 years, and -3.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are 26.74 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global