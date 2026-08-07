Here's the live share price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Generic Engineering Construction and Projects
|-0.87
|-5.63
|-3.30
|-24.01
|-6.82
|-5.51
|-3.02
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has declined 6.82% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.86
|39.64
|10
|39.86
|39.84
|20
|40.5
|40.18
|50
|40.42
|40.64
|100
|41.26
|41.51
|200
|43.46
|42.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 27, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|Generic Engg. Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 26, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Generic Engg. Con. - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|Jun 26, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Generic Engg. Con. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25Th June 2026
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Generic Engg. Con. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone And ConsolidatedAudited Finan
|Jun 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Generic Engg. Con. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Non-Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter
Source: Dion Global
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1994PLC082540 and registration number is 082540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹39.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹227.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are ₹39.90 and ₹39.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Engineering Construction and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹59.99 and 52-week low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹32.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, -6.82% over 1 year, -5.51% across 3 years, and -3.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are 26.74 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global