Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GENERIC ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION AND PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.70 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.70₹48.70
₹48.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.70₹69.90
₹48.70
Open Price
₹48.70
Prev. Close
₹48.70
Volume
15,316

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.7
  • R248.7
  • R348.7
  • Pivot
    48.7
  • S148.7
  • S248.7
  • S348.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.9849.63
  • 1030.3649.36
  • 2030.5749.11
  • 5031.2850.63
  • 10031.5751.97
  • 20033.3450.11

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.79-0.31-17.46-23.5556.09-13.73-13.73
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.146.0723.2231.1532.24181.66200.29
11.7810.7116.93136.75320.33554.85627.03
14.0311.3832.7059.0137.50153.13174.39
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
0.861.014.0024.4914.97248.30306.90
11.189.0037.4085.31134.23401.4863.05
7.1315.7321.7655.3953.8097.00-27.85
6.2812.8728.5552.959.27582.48276.50
4.09-6.026.4121.9216.7192.11103.69
3.1912.0510.056.436.60119.76131.32
3.807.9544.88104.37154.19629.68339.56
4.211.1519.6935.219.549.549.54
-5.5975.0483.88138.85114.662,065.22428.85
1.01-1.19-0.9226.3754.56356.84283.35
3.530.859.138.98-12.72136.4435.79
10.4915.9865.9493.3557.47803.85388.54
-1.37-0.3822.3051.7862.60175.50127.17
4.6023.75120.58285.08135.95372.7968.85

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1994PLC082540 and registration number is 082540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 260.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarak Gor
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jayesh Rawal
    Executive Director
  • Col. Anurag Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ladhad
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Nagda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹258.29 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is 18.17 and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is 1.03 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹48.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹69.90 and 52-week low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹28.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

