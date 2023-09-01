What is the Market Cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹258.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is 18.17 and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is 1.03 as on .

What is the share price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is ₹48.70 as on .