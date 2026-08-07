Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

GENERIC ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION AND PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.90 Closed
2.41₹ 0.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.27₹39.90
₹39.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.40₹59.99
₹39.90
Open Price
₹39.37
Prev. Close
₹38.96
Volume
59

Source: Dion Global

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects		-0.87-5.63-3.30-24.01-6.82-5.51-3.02
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has declined 6.82% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.8639.64
1039.8639.84
2040.540.18
5040.4240.64
10041.2641.51
20043.4642.2

Source: Dion Global

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.08%, FII holding rose to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 27, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTGeneric Engg. Con. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 26, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTGeneric Engg. Con. - Results- Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Jun 26, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTGeneric Engg. Con. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 25Th June 2026
Jun 22, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTGeneric Engg. Con. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone And ConsolidatedAudited Finan
Jun 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTGeneric Engg. Con. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Regarding Non-Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Generic Engineering Construction and Projects

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1994PLC082540 and registration number is 082540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhairya Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Namita Talele
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ladhad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹39.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Generic Engineering Construction and Projects?

The Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects?

The market cap of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹227.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are ₹39.90 and ₹39.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Generic Engineering Construction and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹59.99 and 52-week low of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects is ₹32.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Generic Engineering Construction and Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Generic Engineering Construction and Projects has shown returns of 2.41% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, -6.82% over 1 year, -5.51% across 3 years, and -3.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Generic Engineering Construction and Projects are 26.74 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects News

More Generic Engineering Construction and Projects News
Market Pulse