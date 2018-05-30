General insurers’ gross direct premium in April rises 13.8%

New India Assurance continued its dominant position in the industry with market share of 18.25%, while in private sector ICICI Lombard remained at the top with market share of 9.71%.

General insurance companies started the current financial year on a positive note as they saw growth of 13.8% (year-on-year) in gross direct premium in April. The growth was largely led by segments such as health and motor insurance, according to market participants. Data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) show that general insurance company saw gross direct premium in the month of April at Rs 13,880.74 crore as against Rs 12,198.60 crore in previous year.

New India Assurance continued its dominant position in the industry with market share of 18.25%, while in private sector ICICI Lombard remained at the top with market share of 9.71%. Senior officials in the industry stated that, in the last financial year corporate business had not picked-up. But once this year with expectations of positive growth in the country, we might witness surge even in segments like fire, marine and engineering line of business. Apart from New India Assurance, other public sector insurers like National Insurance and United India Insurance had market share of 10.53% and 9.28% respectively in the month of April.

Many big players like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, New India Assurance saw growth of 35-17% in the month of April. However, two specialized players ECGC and AIC saw negative growth of 16.42% and positive growth of 30.32% respectively in the month of April.

Insurers are confident that, even in this financial year crop insurance would be Rs 26,000-Rs 28,000 crore which will further boost the growth of the industry. Senior officials in the industry say that, in the last fiscal crop insurance had seen premiums of over Rs 24,000 crore. Apart from general insurance, stand alone health insurance companies also saw a surge in their premium at 29.21% in the month of April.