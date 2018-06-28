General Atlantic invests $130 m in Hyderabad-based KIMS Hospitals

General Atlantic invests 0 m in Hyderabad-based KIMS Hospitals

Global growth equity firm General Atlantic has invested over $130 million in Hyderabad-based Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals), a multi-disciplinary provider of healthcare services in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The investment is a combination of primary capital and secondary purchases to acquire a significant minority stake in the company. As part of the transaction, General Atlantic has bought the entire 30% stake from ICICI, which had invested in KIMS Hospitals in 2014.

KIMS Hospitals currently has a network of seven hospitals across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with units in Secunderabad, Kondapur (Hyderabad), Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Ongole and Visakhapatnam. Set up in 2004 by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Bhaskar Rao, KIMS Hospitals has become one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in southern India, with seven multi-specialty hospitals across the region and a capacity of over 2,500 beds. Over the last decade, KIMS Hospitals has established itself as a trusted medical services provider to the masses, Rao, MD and CEO of KIMS Hospitals, said in a release. “As we embark on our next phase of growth to strengthen our presence in underserved geographies and given General Atlantic’s deep experience of investing in healthcare globally and its network of relationships across leading global healthcare institutions, we are confident that his new association will help bringing quality medical care, modern medical facilities and services within the reach of the common man,” he said.

“The combination of an acute shortage in quality healthcare infrastructure and a strong focus from the government to make quality healthcare more accessible, has created compelling secular tailwinds to drive growth for high-quality corporate hospital networks,” Sandeep Naik, MD and head of India and Asia-Pacific at General Atlantic, said.