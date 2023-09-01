What is the Market Cap of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.? The market cap of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.? P/E ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is 125.0 and PB ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is 0.13 as on .

What is the share price of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on .