Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403TG1992PLC014945 and registration number is 014945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.57 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is 125.0 and PB ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is 0.13 as on Jun 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Jun 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genera Agri Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹5.79 and 52-week low of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.53 as on Jun 12, 2023.