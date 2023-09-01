Follow Us

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. Share Price

GENERA AGRI CORP LTD.

Sector : Horticulture | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.75 Closed
00
As on Jun 12, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.75₹1.75
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.53₹5.79
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.75
Prev. Close
₹1.75
Volume
0

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.75
  • R21.75
  • R31.75
  • Pivot
    1.75
  • S11.75
  • S21.75
  • S31.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.021.81
  • 102.71.84
  • 202.492.05
  • 503.432.62
  • 1003.883.12
  • 2004.23.46

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Genera Agri Corp Ltd.

Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403TG1992PLC014945 and registration number is 014945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

  • Industry
    Horticulture
  • Address
    #6-3-1117, Plot No.206, Maruti Sadan Apts. Nishant Bagh Colony, Begumpet, Hyderabad Telangana 500017
  • Contact
    cs@genera.inhttp://www.genera.in

Management

  • Mr. M Rajesh Naidu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. M Ka|pana Raj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Donepudi Dhanalaxmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N S Sastry
    Independent Director

FAQs on Genera Agri Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.57 Cr as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is 125.0 and PB ratio of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is 0.13 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What is the share price of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Jun 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Genera Agri Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Genera Agri Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹5.79 and 52-week low of Genera Agri Corp Ltd. is ₹1.53 as on Jun 12, 2023.

