MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gemstone Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC081749 and registration number is 081749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹6.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is 25.31 and PB ratio of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gemstone Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹1.44 and 52-week low of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.