Here's the live share price of Gemstone Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gemstone Investments
|8.70
|-5.66
|-10.18
|-5.66
|-23.08
|22.80
|-6.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gemstone Investments has declined 23.08% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gemstone Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.45
|1.49
|10
|1.47
|1.48
|20
|1.51
|1.5
|50
|1.57
|1.54
|100
|1.57
|1.59
|200
|1.67
|1.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gemstone Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Gemstone Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Gemstone Investments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Gemstone Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Gemstone Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Gemstone Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Conversion of Securities
Source: Dion Global
Gemstone Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC081749 and registration number is 081749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gemstone Investments is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gemstone Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gemstone Investments is ₹11.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gemstone Investments are ₹1.55 and ₹1.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gemstone Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gemstone Investments is ₹2.35 and 52-week low of Gemstone Investments is ₹1.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gemstone Investments has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -23.08% over 1 year, 22.8% across 3 years, and -6.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gemstone Investments are 27.78 and 0.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global