GEMSTONE INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.82 Closed
-1.2-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gemstone Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.81₹0.83
₹0.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.57₹1.44
₹0.82
Open Price
₹0.83
Prev. Close
₹0.83
Volume
1,06,057

Gemstone Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.83
  • R20.84
  • R30.85
  • Pivot
    0.82
  • S10.81
  • S20.8
  • S30.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.040.82
  • 101.050.82
  • 201.060.81
  • 501.070.82
  • 1001.080.84
  • 2001.340.91

Gemstone Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.2309.330-23.361.23-11.83
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Gemstone Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Gemstone Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gemstone Investments Ltd.

Gemstone Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC081749 and registration number is 081749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manali Bhuva
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhara Brahmbhatt
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Brahmbhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Falgun Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Maiyani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gemstone Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gemstone Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹6.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gemstone Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is 25.31 and PB ratio of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gemstone Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gemstone Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gemstone Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹1.44 and 52-week low of Gemstone Investments Ltd. is ₹.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

