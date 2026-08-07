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Gemstone Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEMSTONE INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gemstone Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.50 Closed
-1.32₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gemstone Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.42₹1.55
₹1.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.14₹2.35
₹1.50
Open Price
₹1.50
Prev. Close
₹1.52
Volume
86,163

Source: Dion Global

Gemstone Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gemstone Investments		8.70-5.66-10.18-5.66-23.0822.80-6.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gemstone Investments has declined 23.08% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Gemstone Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Gemstone Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gemstone Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.451.49
101.471.48
201.511.5
501.571.54
1001.571.59
2001.671.69

Source: Dion Global

Gemstone Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gemstone Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gemstone Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTGemstone Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Jul 17, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTGemstone Investments - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 14, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTGemstone Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTGemstone Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTGemstone Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Conversion of Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Gemstone Investments

Gemstone Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC081749 and registration number is 081749. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishor Bodha
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Bhagawatlal Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Dwivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Falgun Chhaganlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Babulal Maiyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roshan Mayani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Shiroya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gemstone Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Gemstone Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gemstone Investments is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gemstone Investments?

The Gemstone Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gemstone Investments?

The market cap of Gemstone Investments is ₹11.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gemstone Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gemstone Investments are ₹1.55 and ₹1.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gemstone Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gemstone Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gemstone Investments is ₹2.35 and 52-week low of Gemstone Investments is ₹1.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gemstone Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gemstone Investments has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -10.18% over 3 months, -23.08% over 1 year, 22.8% across 3 years, and -6.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gemstone Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gemstone Investments are 27.78 and 0.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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