What is the Market Cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd.? The market cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹32.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is -49.81 and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is -32.51 as on .

What is the share price of Gem Spinners India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹5.28 as on .