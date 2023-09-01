Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-9.43
|-22.12
|-24.36
|-15.79
|206.98
|107.06
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gem Spinners India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC019791 and registration number is 019791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹32.40 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is -49.81 and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is -32.51 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹5.28 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Spinners India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹8.08 and 52-week low of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹3.87 as on Aug 30, 2023.