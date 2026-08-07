What is the share price of Gem Spinners India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Spinners India is ₹5.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gem Spinners India? The Gem Spinners India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Spinners India? The market cap of Gem Spinners India is ₹30.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gem Spinners India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gem Spinners India are ₹5.00 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gem Spinners India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Spinners India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Spinners India is ₹7.84 and 52-week low of Gem Spinners India is ₹4.19 as on .

How has the Gem Spinners India performed historically in terms of returns? The Gem Spinners India has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -20.0% for the past month, -14.53% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -4.99% across 3 years, and 22.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India are -75.19 and -11.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global