Gem Spinners India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GEM SPINNERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.28 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gem Spinners India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.28₹5.28
₹5.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.87₹8.08
₹5.28
Open Price
₹5.28
Prev. Close
₹5.28
Volume
0

Gem Spinners India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.28
  • R25.28
  • R35.28
  • Pivot
    5.28
  • S15.28
  • S25.28
  • S35.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.665.67
  • 106.076.05
  • 206.666.39
  • 509.116.41
  • 1006.066.27
  • 2004.255.13

Gem Spinners India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.43-22.12-24.36-15.79206.98107.06
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Gem Spinners India Ltd. Share Holdings

Gem Spinners India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gem Spinners India Ltd.

Gem Spinners India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC019791 and registration number is 019791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Veeramani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Gopal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P P Doddanavar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poorana Juliet
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gem Spinners India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd.?

The market cap of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹32.40 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is -49.81 and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is -32.51 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Gem Spinners India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹5.28 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gem Spinners India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Spinners India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹8.08 and 52-week low of Gem Spinners India Ltd. is ₹3.87 as on Aug 30, 2023.

