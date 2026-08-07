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Gem Spinners India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEM SPINNERS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Gem Spinners India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.00 Closed
-2.15₹ -0.11
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gem Spinners India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.00₹5.00
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.19₹7.84
₹5.00
Open Price
₹5.00
Prev. Close
₹5.11
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Gem Spinners India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gem Spinners India		0-20.00-14.5319.33-26.47-4.9922.67
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gem Spinners India has declined 26.47% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Gem Spinners India has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Gem Spinners India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gem Spinners India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.445.4
105.845.63
205.885.66
505.375.55
1005.375.55
2005.735.53

Source: Dion Global

Gem Spinners India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gem Spinners India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gem Spinners India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTGem Spinners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTGem Spinners - Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion
May 27, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTGem Spinners - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTGem Spinners - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Held On 27.05.2026
May 19, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTGem Spinners - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Gem Spinners India

Gem Spinners India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC019791 and registration number is 019791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Veeramani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Gopal
    Director
  • Mr. S Sakthivel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poorana Juliet
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Rani
    Director

FAQs on Gem Spinners India Share Price

What is the share price of Gem Spinners India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Spinners India is ₹5.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gem Spinners India?

The Gem Spinners India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Spinners India?

The market cap of Gem Spinners India is ₹30.69 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gem Spinners India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gem Spinners India are ₹5.00 and ₹5.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gem Spinners India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Spinners India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Spinners India is ₹7.84 and 52-week low of Gem Spinners India is ₹4.19 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Gem Spinners India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gem Spinners India has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -20.0% for the past month, -14.53% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -4.99% across 3 years, and 22.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India are -75.19 and -11.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Gem Spinners India News

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