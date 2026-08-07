Here's the live share price of Gem Spinners India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gem Spinners India
|0
|-20.00
|-14.53
|19.33
|-26.47
|-4.99
|22.67
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gem Spinners India has declined 26.47% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Gem Spinners India has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.44
|5.4
|10
|5.84
|5.63
|20
|5.88
|5.66
|50
|5.37
|5.55
|100
|5.37
|5.55
|200
|5.73
|5.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gem Spinners India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Gem Spinners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Gem Spinners - Declaration Of Unmodified Opinion
|May 27, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Gem Spinners - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Gem Spinners - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Held On 27.05.2026
|May 19, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Gem Spinners - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Gem Spinners India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TN1990PLC019791 and registration number is 019791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Spinners India is ₹5.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Gem Spinners India is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gem Spinners India is ₹30.69 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gem Spinners India are ₹5.00 and ₹5.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Spinners India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Spinners India is ₹7.84 and 52-week low of Gem Spinners India is ₹4.19 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Gem Spinners India has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -20.0% for the past month, -14.53% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -4.99% across 3 years, and 22.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gem Spinners India are -75.19 and -11.55 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global