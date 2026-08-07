What is the share price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹7.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Geetanjali Credit and Capital? The Geetanjali Credit and Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital? The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹3.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Geetanjali Credit and Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital are ₹7.73 and ₹7.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geetanjali Credit and Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹7.73 and 52-week low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹3.13 as on .

How has the Geetanjali Credit and Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Geetanjali Credit and Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.88% for the past month, 10.11% over 3 months, 124.06% over 1 year, 64.71% across 3 years, and 45.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital are 20.29 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global