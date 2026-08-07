Here's the live share price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Geetanjali Credit and Capital
|0
|4.88
|10.11
|31.02
|124.06
|64.71
|45.39
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Geetanjali Credit and Capital has gained 124.06% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Geetanjali Credit and Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.51
|7.54
|10
|7.34
|7.29
|20
|6.67
|6.78
|50
|5.28
|5.83
|100
|4.96
|5.07
|200
|3.72
|4.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Geetanjali Credit and Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Geetanjali Credit - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Geetanjali Credit - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Which Will Be Held On Friday 21St August, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Geetanjali Credit - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Geetanjali Credit - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Geetanjali Credit - Results-Financial Result For 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012KA1990PLC143422 and registration number is 010869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹7.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Geetanjali Credit and Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹3.42 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital are ₹7.73 and ₹7.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geetanjali Credit and Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹7.73 and 52-week low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹3.13 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Geetanjali Credit and Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.88% for the past month, 10.11% over 3 months, 124.06% over 1 year, 64.71% across 3 years, and 45.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital are 20.29 and 1.10 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global