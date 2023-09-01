Follow Us

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GEETANJALI CREDIT AND CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.65₹1.81
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹2.11
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.65
Prev. Close
₹1.75
Volume
0

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.82
  • R21.9
  • R31.98
  • Pivot
    1.74
  • S11.66
  • S21.58
  • S31.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.561.75
  • 101.721.74
  • 202.231.72
  • 502.631.81
  • 1001.91.87
  • 2001.741.85

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.164.17-7.41-6.9166.6765.09
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012KA1990PLC143422 and registration number is 010869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vitthal Kumar Jajoo
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Sumudrasingh Rajusingh Rathod
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹.77 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is -58.33 and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹2.11 and 52-week low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

