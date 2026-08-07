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Geetanjali Credit and Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEETANJALI CREDIT AND CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.73 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Geetanjali Credit and Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.73₹7.73
₹7.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.13₹7.73
₹7.73
Open Price
₹7.73
Prev. Close
₹7.73
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Geetanjali Credit and Capital		04.8810.1131.02124.0664.7145.39
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Geetanjali Credit and Capital has gained 124.06% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Geetanjali Credit and Capital has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.517.54
107.347.29
206.676.78
505.285.83
1004.965.07
2003.724.18

Source: Dion Global

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Geetanjali Credit and Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Geetanjali Credit and Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTGeetanjali Credit - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTGeetanjali Credit - Annual General Meeting Of The Company Which Will Be Held On Friday 21St August, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTGeetanjali Credit - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Jul 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTGeetanjali Credit - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 16, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTGeetanjali Credit - Results-Financial Result For 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Geetanjali Credit and Capital

Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012KA1990PLC143422 and registration number is 010869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra Hasmukhbhai Vyas
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kamlaben Salvi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Bairwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Imran Saiyed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Geetanjali Credit and Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹7.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Geetanjali Credit and Capital?

The Geetanjali Credit and Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital?

The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹3.42 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Geetanjali Credit and Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital are ₹7.73 and ₹7.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geetanjali Credit and Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹7.73 and 52-week low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital is ₹3.13 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Geetanjali Credit and Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Geetanjali Credit and Capital has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.88% for the past month, 10.11% over 3 months, 124.06% over 1 year, 64.71% across 3 years, and 45.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital are 20.29 and 1.10 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Geetanjali Credit and Capital News

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