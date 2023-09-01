What is the Market Cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is -58.33 and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is 0.25 as on .

What is the share price of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on .