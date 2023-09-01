Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012KA1990PLC143422 and registration number is 010869. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹.77 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is -58.33 and PB ratio of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹2.11 and 52-week low of Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.