Geekay Wires Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GEEKAY WIRES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹311.90 Closed
514.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Geekay Wires Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.00₹311.90
₹311.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.70₹318.50
₹311.90
Open Price
₹310.00
Prev. Close
₹297.05
Volume
15,540

Geekay Wires Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1314.87
  • R2317.83
  • R3323.77
  • Pivot
    308.93
  • S1305.97
  • S2300.03
  • S3297.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.03274.28
  • 1059.53262.16
  • 2062.73257.7
  • 5068.9249.46
  • 10073.23223.69
  • 20073.02182.64

Geekay Wires Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.5710.5246.33150.72338.37242.75845.15
19.1414.0230.98130.70131.15753.81159.08
2.8820.2053.2687.6977.571,017.93813.99
6.8211.3959.9054.8496.87159.93159.93
2.702.5527.6130.45-0.35365.23275.67
4.9025.001.85111.54-37.80160.14185.61

Geekay Wires Ltd. Share Holdings

Geekay Wires Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Geekay Wires Ltd.

Geekay Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000TG1989PLC010271 and registration number is 010271. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kandoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kandoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Dass Bhankhor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shwetha Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tara Devi Veitla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Geekay Wires Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Geekay Wires Ltd.?

The market cap of Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹326.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Geekay Wires Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Geekay Wires Ltd. is 10.81 and PB ratio of Geekay Wires Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Geekay Wires Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹311.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geekay Wires Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geekay Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹318.50 and 52-week low of Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹54.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

