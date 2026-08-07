What is the share price of Geekay Wires? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geekay Wires is ₹22.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Geekay Wires? The Geekay Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Geekay Wires? The market cap of Geekay Wires is ₹235.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Geekay Wires? Today’s highest and lowest price of Geekay Wires are ₹23.15 and ₹22.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geekay Wires? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geekay Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geekay Wires is ₹40.62 and 52-week low of Geekay Wires is ₹18.51 as on .

How has the Geekay Wires performed historically in terms of returns? The Geekay Wires has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, -7.09% for the past month, -18.31% over 3 months, -34.03% over 1 year, -4.71% across 3 years, and 20.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Geekay Wires? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geekay Wires are 8.21 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global