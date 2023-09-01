Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.57
|10.52
|46.33
|150.72
|338.37
|242.75
|845.15
|19.14
|14.02
|30.98
|130.70
|131.15
|753.81
|159.08
|2.88
|20.20
|53.26
|87.69
|77.57
|1,017.93
|813.99
|6.82
|11.39
|59.90
|54.84
|96.87
|159.93
|159.93
|2.70
|2.55
|27.61
|30.45
|-0.35
|365.23
|275.67
|4.90
|25.00
|1.85
|111.54
|-37.80
|160.14
|185.61
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Geekay Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000TG1989PLC010271 and registration number is 010271. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹326.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Geekay Wires Ltd. is 10.81 and PB ratio of Geekay Wires Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹311.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geekay Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹318.50 and 52-week low of Geekay Wires Ltd. is ₹54.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.