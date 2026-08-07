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Geekay Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEEKAY WIRES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Geekay Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.53 Closed
0.04₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Geekay Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.15₹23.15
₹22.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.51₹40.62
₹22.53
Open Price
₹22.31
Prev. Close
₹22.52
Volume
42,340

Source: Dion Global

Geekay Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Geekay Wires		0.04-7.09-18.31-19.76-34.03-4.7120.33
Bharat Wire Ropes		2.12-6.14-15.1613.9715.99-3.6319.21
Bedmutha Industries		3.764.600.31-16.04-19.7017.1223.18
D P Wires		0.91-9.50-9.29-1.92-21.36-30.41-6.91
Kataria Industries		-0.66-5.27-6.09-3.48-0.92-20.26-12.70
Kritika Wires		-5.700.35-5.85-12.67-33.903.4322.10
Sarthak Metals		3.41-0.63-4.33-6.51-36.45-35.52-7.54
Excellent Wires & Packaging		0.986.8157.35204.86303.5136.1320.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Geekay Wires has declined 34.03% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.99%), Bedmutha Industries (-19.70%), D P Wires (-21.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Geekay Wires has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.21%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.18%).

Geekay Wires Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Geekay Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.0122.82
1023.4523.12
2023.8423.55
5024.1124.13
10024.1524.98
20027.4927.41

Source: Dion Global

Geekay Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Geekay Wires saw a rise in promoter holding to 80.43%, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Geekay Wires Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Geekay Wires fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Geekay Wires

Geekay Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000TG1989PLC010271 and registration number is 010271. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 440.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dass
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kandoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kandoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhagwan Dass Bhankhor
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shwetha Kabra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tara Devi Veitla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Geekay Wires Share Price

What is the share price of Geekay Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geekay Wires is ₹22.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Geekay Wires?

The Geekay Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Geekay Wires?

The market cap of Geekay Wires is ₹235.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Geekay Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Geekay Wires are ₹23.15 and ₹22.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Geekay Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geekay Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geekay Wires is ₹40.62 and 52-week low of Geekay Wires is ₹18.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Geekay Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The Geekay Wires has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, -7.09% for the past month, -18.31% over 3 months, -34.03% over 1 year, -4.71% across 3 years, and 20.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Geekay Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geekay Wires are 8.21 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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