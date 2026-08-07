Here's the live share price of Geekay Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Geekay Wires
|0.04
|-7.09
|-18.31
|-19.76
|-34.03
|-4.71
|20.33
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|2.12
|-6.14
|-15.16
|13.97
|15.99
|-3.63
|19.21
|Bedmutha Industries
|3.76
|4.60
|0.31
|-16.04
|-19.70
|17.12
|23.18
|D P Wires
|0.91
|-9.50
|-9.29
|-1.92
|-21.36
|-30.41
|-6.91
|Kataria Industries
|-0.66
|-5.27
|-6.09
|-3.48
|-0.92
|-20.26
|-12.70
|Kritika Wires
|-5.70
|0.35
|-5.85
|-12.67
|-33.90
|3.43
|22.10
|Sarthak Metals
|3.41
|-0.63
|-4.33
|-6.51
|-36.45
|-35.52
|-7.54
|Excellent Wires & Packaging
|0.98
|6.81
|57.35
|204.86
|303.51
|36.13
|20.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Geekay Wires has declined 34.03% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.99%), Bedmutha Industries (-19.70%), D P Wires (-21.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Geekay Wires has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.21%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.01
|22.82
|10
|23.45
|23.12
|20
|23.84
|23.55
|50
|24.11
|24.13
|100
|24.15
|24.98
|200
|27.49
|27.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Geekay Wires saw a rise in promoter holding to 80.43%, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Geekay Wires fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Geekay Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000TG1989PLC010271 and registration number is 010271. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 440.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Geekay Wires is ₹22.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Geekay Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Geekay Wires is ₹235.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Geekay Wires are ₹23.15 and ₹22.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Geekay Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Geekay Wires is ₹40.62 and 52-week low of Geekay Wires is ₹18.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Geekay Wires has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, -7.09% for the past month, -18.31% over 3 months, -34.03% over 1 year, -4.71% across 3 years, and 20.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Geekay Wires are 8.21 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global