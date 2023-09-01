Follow Us

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GEECEE VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹182.90 Closed
2.95.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹177.00₹189.95
₹182.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.05₹202.00
₹182.90
Open Price
₹177.75
Prev. Close
₹177.75
Volume
86,517

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1189.63
  • R2196.27
  • R3202.58
  • Pivot
    183.32
  • S1176.68
  • S2170.37
  • S3163.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5144.3182.04
  • 10145.06182.38
  • 20146.04180.89
  • 50146.72175.85
  • 100138.26167.89
  • 200147.29159.61

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.200.8025.2431.9122.38150.1428.10
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    GeeCee Ventures Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 15, 2023
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:39 PM
  • Book Closure
    GeeCee Ventures Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 01-Sep-2023 to 08-Sep-2023 for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:55 AM
  • Record Date
    GeeCee Ventures Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 31-Aug-2023.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:54 AM

About GeeCee Ventures Ltd.

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24249MH1984PLC032170 and registration number is 032170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin Kumar Kothari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Shyamsukha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vazhathara Vasudevan Sureshkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harisingh Shyamsukha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Tapuriah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupal Anand Vora
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Neha Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on GeeCee Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GeeCee Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹382.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GeeCee Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is 39.05 and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GeeCee Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹182.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GeeCee Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GeeCee Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹121.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

