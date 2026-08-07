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GeeCee Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEECEE VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of GeeCee Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹364.00 Closed
0.83₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GeeCee Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.00₹364.00
₹364.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.60₹398.95
₹364.00
Open Price
₹361.00
Prev. Close
₹361.00
Volume
4,852

Source: Dion Global

GeeCee Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GeeCee Ventures		0.295.5123.3917.65-4.6926.4118.58
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GeeCee Ventures has declined 4.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, GeeCee Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

GeeCee Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GeeCee Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5353.3358.94
10353.99355.92
20351.8351.79
50339.2339.03
100309.5328.32
200323.92330.47

Source: Dion Global

GeeCee Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GeeCee Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GeeCee Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTGeeCee Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTGeeCee Ventures - Corporate Action - Fixation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend Is Monday, September 07, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTGeeCee Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTGeeCee Ventures - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTGeeCee Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On August 06, 2026 For The Un-Audited Stan

Source: Dion Global

About GeeCee Ventures

GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24249MH1984PLC032170 and registration number is 032170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Ashwin Kothari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Shyamsukha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sureshkumar Vasudevan Vazhathara Pillai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Neha Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Rupal Anand Vora
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani
    Independent Director

FAQs on GeeCee Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of GeeCee Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GeeCee Ventures is ₹364.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GeeCee Ventures?

The GeeCee Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GeeCee Ventures?

The market cap of GeeCee Ventures is ₹761.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GeeCee Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GeeCee Ventures are ₹364.00 and ₹361.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GeeCee Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GeeCee Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GeeCee Ventures is ₹398.95 and 52-week low of GeeCee Ventures is ₹216.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GeeCee Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The GeeCee Ventures has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 5.51% for the past month, 23.39% over 3 months, -4.69% over 1 year, 26.41% across 3 years, and 18.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures are 17.01 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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