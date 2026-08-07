Here's the live share price of GeeCee Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GeeCee Ventures
|0.29
|5.51
|23.39
|17.65
|-4.69
|26.41
|18.58
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GeeCee Ventures has declined 4.69% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, GeeCee Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|353.3
|358.94
|10
|353.99
|355.92
|20
|351.8
|351.79
|50
|339.2
|339.03
|100
|309.5
|328.32
|200
|323.92
|330.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GeeCee Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|GeeCee Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|GeeCee Ventures - Corporate Action - Fixation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend Is Monday, September 07, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|GeeCee Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|GeeCee Ventures - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|GeeCee Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On August 06, 2026 For The Un-Audited Stan
Source: Dion Global
GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24249MH1984PLC032170 and registration number is 032170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GeeCee Ventures is ₹364.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GeeCee Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GeeCee Ventures is ₹761.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GeeCee Ventures are ₹364.00 and ₹361.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GeeCee Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GeeCee Ventures is ₹398.95 and 52-week low of GeeCee Ventures is ₹216.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GeeCee Ventures has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 5.51% for the past month, 23.39% over 3 months, -4.69% over 1 year, 26.41% across 3 years, and 18.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures are 17.01 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global