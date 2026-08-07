What is the share price of GeeCee Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GeeCee Ventures is ₹364.00 as on .

What kind of stock is GeeCee Ventures? The GeeCee Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GeeCee Ventures? The market cap of GeeCee Ventures is ₹761.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GeeCee Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of GeeCee Ventures are ₹364.00 and ₹361.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GeeCee Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GeeCee Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GeeCee Ventures is ₹398.95 and 52-week low of GeeCee Ventures is ₹216.60 as on .

How has the GeeCee Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The GeeCee Ventures has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 5.51% for the past month, 23.39% over 3 months, -4.69% over 1 year, 26.41% across 3 years, and 18.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures are 17.01 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global