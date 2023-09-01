Name
GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24249MH1984PLC032170 and registration number is 032170. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹382.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is 39.05 and PB ratio of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹182.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GeeCee Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of GeeCee Ventures Ltd. is ₹121.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.