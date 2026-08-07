What is the share price of GEE? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEE is ₹119.05 as on .

What kind of stock is GEE? The GEE is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GEE? The market cap of GEE is ₹618.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GEE? Today’s highest and lowest price of GEE are ₹119.05 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GEE? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEE is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of GEE is ₹53.61 as on .

How has the GEE performed historically in terms of returns? The GEE has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 12.47% for the past month, 49.41% over 3 months, 67.21% over 1 year, 49.81% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GEE? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GEE are 32.80 and 2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global