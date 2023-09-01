Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.81
|23.66
|23.94
|20.04
|-9.34
|260.37
|185.74
|-3.71
|11.75
|37.81
|44.68
|67.14
|287.43
|498.93
|1.73
|-5.13
|2.70
|45.41
|33.31
|367.29
|239.61
|-2.78
|-8.52
|-4.75
|77.01
|137.95
|659.59
|437.66
|3.44
|-9.98
|4.60
|40.41
|45.68
|223.76
|82.27
|8.19
|0.61
|-1.31
|8.16
|19.53
|392.85
|308.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
GEE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1960PLC011879 and registration number is 011879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GEE Ltd. is ₹228.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GEE Ltd. is 13.76 and PB ratio of GEE Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEE Ltd. is ₹87.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEE Ltd. is ₹106.00 and 52-week low of GEE Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.