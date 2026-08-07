Here's the live share price of GEE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GEE
|2.10
|12.47
|49.41
|65.26
|67.21
|49.81
|18.98
|Esab India
|-0.04
|-1.21
|-20.73
|-0.21
|9.16
|5.86
|23.57
|Ador Welding
|1.66
|12.09
|35.26
|39.02
|46.89
|11.83
|15.30
|D & H India
|-19.77
|-31.44
|-37.95
|19.50
|0.77
|46.42
|54.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GEE has gained 67.21% compared to peers like Esab India (9.16%), Ador Welding (46.89%), D & H India (0.77%). From a 5 year perspective, GEE has underperformed peers relative to Esab India (23.57%) and Ador Welding (15.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.56
|112.3
|10
|111.94
|112.19
|20
|111.27
|110.71
|50
|99.09
|102.12
|100
|84.17
|92.55
|200
|81.28
|85.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GEE saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|GEE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:10 AM IST IST
|GEE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|GEE - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|GEE - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|GEE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
GEE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1960PLC011879 and registration number is 011879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEE is ₹119.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GEE is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GEE is ₹618.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GEE are ₹119.05 and ₹117.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEE is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of GEE is ₹53.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GEE has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 12.47% for the past month, 49.41% over 3 months, 67.21% over 1 year, 49.81% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GEE are 32.80 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global