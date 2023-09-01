Follow Us

GEE LTD.

Sector : Welding Equipments | Smallcap | BSE
₹87.80 Closed
6.725.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
GEE Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.65₹88.35
₹87.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.00₹106.00
₹87.80
Open Price
₹81.31
Prev. Close
₹82.27
Volume
1,00,524

GEE Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.55
  • R293.3
  • R398.25
  • Pivot
    85.6
  • S182.85
  • S277.9
  • S375.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.8384.19
  • 1078.0281.81
  • 2077.9177.87
  • 5083.1673.71
  • 10075.5472.4
  • 20073.5772.41

GEE Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8123.6623.9420.04-9.34260.37185.74
-3.7111.7537.8144.6867.14287.43498.93
1.73-5.132.7045.4133.31367.29239.61
-2.78-8.52-4.7577.01137.95659.59437.66
3.44-9.984.6040.4145.68223.7682.27
8.190.61-1.318.1619.53392.85308.10

GEE Ltd. Share Holdings

GEE Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About GEE Ltd.

GEE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1960PLC011879 and registration number is 011879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanwarmal Agarwal
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Payal Agarwal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Umesh Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujit Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GEE Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GEE Ltd.?

The market cap of GEE Ltd. is ₹228.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GEE Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GEE Ltd. is 13.76 and PB ratio of GEE Ltd. is 2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GEE Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEE Ltd. is ₹87.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GEE Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEE Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEE Ltd. is ₹106.00 and 52-week low of GEE Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

