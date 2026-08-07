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GEE Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of GEE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.05 Closed
4.98₹ 5.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GEE Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.00₹119.05
₹119.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.61₹127.00
₹119.05
Open Price
₹119.05
Prev. Close
₹113.40
Volume
3,08,926

Source: Dion Global

GEE Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GEE		2.1012.4749.4165.2667.2149.8118.98
Esab India		-0.04-1.21-20.73-0.219.165.8623.57
Ador Welding		1.6612.0935.2639.0246.8911.8315.30
D & H India		-19.77-31.44-37.9519.500.7746.4254.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GEE has gained 67.21% compared to peers like Esab India (9.16%), Ador Welding (46.89%), D & H India (0.77%). From a 5 year perspective, GEE has underperformed peers relative to Esab India (23.57%) and Ador Welding (15.30%).

GEE Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GEE Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.56112.3
10111.94112.19
20111.27110.71
5099.09102.12
10084.1792.55
20081.2885.26

Source: Dion Global

GEE Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GEE saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.58%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GEE Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTGEE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 04:10 AM IST ISTGEE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTGEE - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTGEE - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTGEE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About GEE

GEE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1960PLC011879 and registration number is 011879. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Welding Equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shankarlal Agarwai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanwarmal Agarwal
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Ramkrishan Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Bharath Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujit Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Tater
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vineeta Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GEE Share Price

What is the share price of GEE?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEE is ₹119.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GEE?

The GEE is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GEE?

The market cap of GEE is ₹618.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GEE?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GEE are ₹119.05 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GEE?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEE is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of GEE is ₹53.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GEE performed historically in terms of returns?

The GEE has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 12.47% for the past month, 49.41% over 3 months, 67.21% over 1 year, 49.81% across 3 years, and 18.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GEE?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GEE are 32.80 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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