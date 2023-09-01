Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.50
|26.53
|76.05
|200.99
|135.18
|211.46
|14.69
|4.38
|0.32
|8.41
|15.40
|11.72
|86.70
|73.16
|-5.67
|2.62
|1.16
|22.22
|-78.74
|213.09
|278.53
|2.93
|7.15
|25.97
|44.73
|63.37
|112.78
|117.51
|5.56
|4.60
|22.20
|20.49
|63.59
|149.07
|79.88
|-1.88
|21.79
|37.53
|102.62
|102.60
|398.46
|518.30
|-0.80
|34.46
|39.92
|93.16
|204.15
|1,066.67
|477.59
|0.23
|15.11
|15.11
|15.11
|15.11
|15.11
|15.11
|-6.94
|0
|5.24
|34.90
|-45.97
|378.57
|179.17
|-2.87
|-7.99
|15.22
|142.39
|151.13
|370.96
|226.14
|14.50
|27.76
|40.55
|40.55
|40.55
|40.55
|40.55
|15.89
|3.55
|9.27
|106.73
|85.19
|85.19
|85.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|1,29,31,851
|2.13
|327.69
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|84,20,840
|1.07
|213.38
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|68,59,048
|0.92
|173.81
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|45,04,266
|0.73
|114.14
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|16,00,000
|0.63
|52.85
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|16,00,000
|0.63
|52.85
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|16,00,000
|0.63
|52.85
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|16,00,000
|3.48
|40.54
|HSBC Value Fund
|15,66,821
|0.44
|39.7
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|6,46,015
|1.13
|16.37
GE T&D India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102DL1957PLC193993 and registration number is 193993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3065.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹8,93.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GE T&D India Ltd. is 196.6 and PB ratio of GE T&D India Ltd. is 7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹316.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE T&D India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹368.75 and 52-week low of GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹98.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.