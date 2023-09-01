Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GE T&D India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GE T&D INDIA LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹316.10 Closed
-4.41-14.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GE T&D India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹314.20₹326.85
₹316.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.55₹368.75
₹316.10
Open Price
₹322.80
Prev. Close
₹330.70
Volume
1,79,929

GE T&D India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1325.02
  • R2331.08
  • R3335.32
  • Pivot
    320.78
  • S1314.72
  • S2310.48
  • S3304.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5128.59332.4
  • 10127.83332.72
  • 20127.05318.74
  • 50129.73279.04
  • 100117.66238.48
  • 200113.02197

GE T&D India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.5026.5376.05200.99135.18211.4614.69
4.380.328.4115.4011.7286.7073.16
-5.672.621.1622.22-78.74213.09278.53
2.937.1525.9744.7363.37112.78117.51
5.564.6022.2020.4963.59149.0779.88
-1.8821.7937.53102.62102.60398.46518.30
-0.8034.4639.9293.16204.151,066.67477.59
0.2315.1115.1115.1115.1115.1115.11
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
14.5027.7640.5540.5540.5540.5540.55
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

GE T&D India Ltd. Share Holdings

GE T&D India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Long Term Equity Fund1,29,31,8512.13327.69
SBI Small Cap Fund84,20,8401.07213.38
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund68,59,0480.92173.81
Nippon India Large Cap Fund45,04,2660.73114.14
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund16,00,0000.6352.85
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)16,00,0000.6352.85
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)16,00,0000.6352.85
SBI Infrastructure Fund16,00,0003.4840.54
HSBC Value Fund15,66,8210.4439.7
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund6,46,0151.1316.37
View All Mutual Funds

GE T&D India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    GE T&D India Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 21, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:50 PM

About GE T&D India Ltd.

GE T&D India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102DL1957PLC193993 and registration number is 193993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3065.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh S Palashikar
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Johan Bindele
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Nath
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kirit S Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GE T&D India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GE T&D India Ltd.?

The market cap of GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹8,93.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GE T&D India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GE T&D India Ltd. is 196.6 and PB ratio of GE T&D India Ltd. is 7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GE T&D India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹316.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GE T&D India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE T&D India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹368.75 and 52-week low of GE T&D India Ltd. is ₹98.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data