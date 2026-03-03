Facebook Pixel Code
GDL Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GDL LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GDL Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.10 Closed
-2.00₹ -2.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
GDL Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.10₹103.10
₹103.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.74₹169.80
₹103.10
Open Price
₹103.10
Prev. Close
₹105.20
Volume
15

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GDL Leasing & Finance has gained 65.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1079.63%.

GDL Leasing & Finance's current P/E of 56.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GDL Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GDL Leasing & Finance		-7.66-13.513.39701.091,079.63131.3265.40
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, GDL Leasing & Finance has gained 1079.63% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, GDL Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

GDL Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GDL Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.7109.3
10117.12112.63
20115.78117.92
50134.05120.35
100106.4297.38
20060.180

GDL Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GDL Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GDL Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTGDL Leasing & - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 12, 2026
Feb 12, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTGDL Leasing & - Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requ
Feb 12, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTGDL Leasing & - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
Feb 05, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTGDL Leasing & - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing
Feb 02, 2026, 8:56 PM ISTGDL Leasing & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

About GDL Leasing & Finance

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057107 and registration number is 057107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)
  • Address
    206, Second Floor, Vardhman Diamod Plaza, Plot No.3 DDA Community Centre, New Delhi Delhi 110055
  • Contact
    info@gdlleasing.com
    www.gdlleasing.com

Management

  • Mr. Prem Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Gangwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Jain
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Gunjan Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Dudhoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Payal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kumar Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GDL Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of GDL Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹103.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GDL Leasing & Finance?

The GDL Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GDL Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹51.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GDL Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GDL Leasing & Finance are ₹103.10 and ₹103.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GDL Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GDL Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹169.80 and 52-week low of GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹8.74 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GDL Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The GDL Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -28.72% for the past month, 5.41% over 3 months, 1079.63% over 1 year, 131.32% across 3 years, and 65.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GDL Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GDL Leasing & Finance are 56.93 and 7.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GDL Leasing & Finance News

