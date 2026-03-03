Here's the live share price of GDL Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GDL Leasing & Finance has gained 65.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1079.63%.
GDL Leasing & Finance’s current P/E of 56.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GDL Leasing & Finance
|-7.66
|-13.51
|3.39
|701.09
|1,079.63
|131.32
|65.40
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, GDL Leasing & Finance has gained 1079.63% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, GDL Leasing & Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.7
|109.3
|10
|117.12
|112.63
|20
|115.78
|117.92
|50
|134.05
|120.35
|100
|106.42
|97.38
|200
|60.18
|0
In the latest quarter, GDL Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|GDL Leasing & - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 12, 2026
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|GDL Leasing & - Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requ
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|GDL Leasing & - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|GDL Leasing & - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing
|Feb 02, 2026, 8:56 PM IST
|GDL Leasing & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057107 and registration number is 057107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹103.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GDL Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹51.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GDL Leasing & Finance are ₹103.10 and ₹103.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GDL Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹169.80 and 52-week low of GDL Leasing & Finance is ₹8.74 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GDL Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -28.72% for the past month, 5.41% over 3 months, 1079.63% over 1 year, 131.32% across 3 years, and 65.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GDL Leasing & Finance are 56.93 and 7.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.