Here's the live share price of GDL Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GDL Leasing & Finance has gained 65.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1079.63%.

GDL Leasing & Finance’s current P/E of 56.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.