Here's the live share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has declined 12.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.82%.
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain’s current P/E of 31.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain
|1.21
|28.97
|17.00
|-1.87
|-21.82
|-20.01
|-12.54
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has declined 21.82% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.69
|23.06
|10
|21.14
|22.12
|20
|20.07
|21.15
|50
|21.42
|21.22
|100
|21.66
|23.38
|200
|34.72
|32.58
In the latest quarter, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.26%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 3:34 AM IST
|Gconnect Logitech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, March 02, 2026
|Jan 30, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
|Gconnect Logitech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 15, 2025, 12:45 AM IST
|Gconnect Logitech - Result - September 30, 2025
|Nov 15, 2025, 12:42 AM IST
|Gconnect Logitech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Nov 10, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
|Gconnect Logitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030GJ2022PLC134029 and registration number is 134029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹22.57 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹8.40 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain are ₹23.75 and ₹22.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹28.87 and 52-week low of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹17.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 28.97% for the past month, 17.0% over 3 months, -21.82% over 1 year, -20.01% across 3 years, and -12.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain are 31.22 and 0.89 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.