Here's the live share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has declined 12.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.82%.

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain’s current P/E of 31.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.