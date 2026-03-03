Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Share Price

NSE
BSE

GCONNECT LOGITECH AND SUPPLY CHAIN

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.57 Closed
-4.97₹ -1.18
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.57₹23.75
₹22.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹28.87
₹22.57
Open Price
₹23.75
Prev. Close
₹23.75
Volume
4,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has declined 12.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.82%.

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain’s current P/E of 31.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain		1.2128.9717.00-1.87-21.82-20.01-12.54
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91

Over the last one year, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has declined 21.82% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.6923.06
1021.1422.12
2020.0721.15
5021.4221.22
10021.6623.38
20034.7232.58

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.26%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 3:34 AM ISTGconnect Logitech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Monday, March 02, 2026
Jan 30, 2026, 12:29 AM ISTGconnect Logitech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 15, 2025, 12:45 AM ISTGconnect Logitech - Result - September 30, 2025
Nov 15, 2025, 12:42 AM ISTGconnect Logitech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Nov 10, 2025, 12:43 AM ISTGconnect Logitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results

About Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030GJ2022PLC134029 and registration number is 134029. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Venilal Sheth
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jigar Vinodbhai Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Khushbu Jignesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parthivkumar Bharatbhai Barad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain Share Price

What is the share price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹22.57 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain?

The Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain?

The market cap of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹8.40 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain are ₹23.75 and ₹22.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹28.87 and 52-week low of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain is ₹17.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 28.97% for the past month, 17.0% over 3 months, -21.82% over 1 year, -20.01% across 3 years, and -12.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain are 31.22 and 0.89 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain News

More Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain News
icon
Market Pulse