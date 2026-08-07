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GCM Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

GCM SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GCM Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.71 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GCM Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.69₹0.72
₹0.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.50₹0.99
₹0.71
Open Price
₹0.71
Prev. Close
₹0.71
Volume
1,66,443

Source: Dion Global

GCM Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GCM Securities		1.432.90-1.39-8.97-16.47-32.51-18.54
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GCM Securities has declined 16.47% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GCM Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

GCM Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GCM Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.690.69
100.690.69
200.690.69
500.670.68
1000.660.69
2000.730.72

Source: Dion Global

GCM Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GCM Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GCM Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTGCM Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 03:40 PM IST ISTGCM Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 03:39 PM IST ISTGCM Securities - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTGCM Securities - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Jun 15, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTGCM Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About GCM Securities

GCM Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC071337 and registration number is 071337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Inder Chand Baid
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Baid
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Auddya Adak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akshaya Suved Chavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on GCM Securities Share Price

What is the share price of GCM Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Securities is ₹0.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GCM Securities?

The GCM Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Securities?

The market cap of GCM Securities is ₹13.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GCM Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Securities are ₹0.72 and ₹0.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Securities is ₹0.99 and 52-week low of GCM Securities is ₹0.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GCM Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The GCM Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -1.39% over 3 months, -16.47% over 1 year, -32.51% across 3 years, and -18.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GCM Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Securities are 0.00 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GCM Securities News

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