GCM SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.52 Closed
-4.4-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GCM Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.52₹1.52
₹1.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹3.33
₹1.52
Open Price
₹1.52
Prev. Close
₹1.59
Volume
4,42,275

GCM Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.52
  • R21.52
  • R31.52
  • Pivot
    1.52
  • S11.52
  • S21.52
  • S31.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.281.64
  • 102.361.74
  • 202.381.87
  • 502.351.99
  • 1002.542.11
  • 2003.742.41

GCM Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-16.48-34.20-32.14-39.20-86.06-87.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

GCM Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

GCM Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About GCM Securities Ltd.

GCM Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1995PLC071337 and registration number is 071337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Inder Chand Baid
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Samir Baid
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narayan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urmi Bose
    Independent Director

FAQs on GCM Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹28.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GCM Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GCM Securities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GCM Securities Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GCM Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹3.33 and 52-week low of GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

