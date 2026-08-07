What is the share price of GCM Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Securities is ₹0.71 as on .

What kind of stock is GCM Securities? The GCM Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Securities? The market cap of GCM Securities is ₹13.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GCM Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Securities are ₹0.72 and ₹0.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Securities is ₹0.99 and 52-week low of GCM Securities is ₹0.50 as on .

How has the GCM Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The GCM Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -1.39% over 3 months, -16.47% over 1 year, -32.51% across 3 years, and -18.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GCM Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Securities are 0.00 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global