Here's the live share price of GCM Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GCM Securities
|1.43
|2.90
|-1.39
|-8.97
|-16.47
|-32.51
|-18.54
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GCM Securities has declined 16.47% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GCM Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.69
|0.69
|10
|0.69
|0.69
|20
|0.69
|0.69
|50
|0.67
|0.68
|100
|0.66
|0.69
|200
|0.73
|0.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GCM Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|GCM Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:40 PM IST IST
|GCM Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:39 PM IST IST
|GCM Securities - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|GCM Securities - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|Jun 15, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|GCM Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
GCM Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC071337 and registration number is 071337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Securities is ₹0.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GCM Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GCM Securities is ₹13.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Securities are ₹0.72 and ₹0.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Securities is ₹0.99 and 52-week low of GCM Securities is ₹0.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GCM Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -1.39% over 3 months, -16.47% over 1 year, -32.51% across 3 years, and -18.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Securities are 0.00 and 0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global