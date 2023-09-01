Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-16.48
|-34.20
|-32.14
|-39.20
|-86.06
|-87.03
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
GCM Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1995PLC071337 and registration number is 071337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹28.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GCM Securities Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GCM Securities Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹3.33 and 52-week low of GCM Securities Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.