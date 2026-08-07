What is the share price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹3.80 as on .

What kind of stock is GCM Commodity & Derivatives? The GCM Commodity & Derivatives is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives? The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹2.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GCM Commodity & Derivatives? Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives are ₹4.00 and ₹3.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Commodity & Derivatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹5.28 and 52-week low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹3.30 as on .

How has the GCM Commodity & Derivatives performed historically in terms of returns? The GCM Commodity & Derivatives has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -7.32% over 3 months, -14.8% over 1 year, -0.26% across 3 years, and -11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives are -4.15 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global