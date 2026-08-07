Here's the live share price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GCM Commodity & Derivatives
|-5.00
|-5.00
|-7.32
|-9.74
|-14.80
|-0.26
|-11.58
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GCM Commodity & Derivatives has declined 14.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GCM Commodity & Derivatives has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.22
|4.05
|10
|4.3
|4.19
|20
|4.42
|4.33
|50
|4.67
|4.66
|100
|5.39
|5.08
|200
|5.72
|5.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GCM Commodity & Derivatives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|GCM Commodity & Deri - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|GCM Commodity & Deri - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|GCM Commodity & Deri - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 25, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|GCM Commodity & Deri - Results - Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
|Apr 22, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|GCM Commodity & Deri - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2005PLC429678 and registration number is 429678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹3.80 as on Jul 17, 2026.
The GCM Commodity & Derivatives is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹2.82 Cr as on Jul 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives are ₹4.00 and ₹3.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Commodity & Derivatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹5.28 and 52-week low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹3.30 as on Jul 17, 2026.
The GCM Commodity & Derivatives has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -7.32% over 3 months, -14.8% over 1 year, -0.26% across 3 years, and -11.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives are -4.15 and 0.86 on Jul 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global