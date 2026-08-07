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GCM Commodity & Derivatives Share Price

NSE
BSE

GCM COMMODITY & DERIVATIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.80 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.20
As on Jul 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GCM Commodity & Derivatives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.80₹4.00
₹3.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.30₹5.28
₹3.80
Open Price
₹4.00
Prev. Close
₹4.00
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GCM Commodity & Derivatives		-5.00-5.00-7.32-9.74-14.80-0.26-11.58
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GCM Commodity & Derivatives has declined 14.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GCM Commodity & Derivatives has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.224.05
104.34.19
204.424.33
504.674.66
1005.395.08
2005.725.45

Source: Dion Global

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GCM Commodity & Derivatives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GCM Commodity & Derivatives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTGCM Commodity & Deri - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTGCM Commodity & Deri - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTGCM Commodity & Deri - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 25, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTGCM Commodity & Deri - Results - Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
Apr 22, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTGCM Commodity & Deri - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About GCM Commodity & Derivatives

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2005PLC429678 and registration number is 429678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amalesh Sadhu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Akshaya Suved Chavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Urmi Bose
    Independent Director

FAQs on GCM Commodity & Derivatives Share Price

What is the share price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹3.80 as on Jul 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is GCM Commodity & Derivatives?

The GCM Commodity & Derivatives is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives?

The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹2.82 Cr as on Jul 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GCM Commodity & Derivatives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives are ₹4.00 and ₹3.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Commodity & Derivatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹5.28 and 52-week low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives is ₹3.30 as on Jul 17, 2026.

How has the GCM Commodity & Derivatives performed historically in terms of returns?

The GCM Commodity & Derivatives has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -7.32% over 3 months, -14.8% over 1 year, -0.26% across 3 years, and -11.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives are -4.15 and 0.86 on Jul 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GCM Commodity & Derivatives News

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