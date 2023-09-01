Follow Us

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. Share Price

GCM COMMODITY & DERIVATIVES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.11 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.65₹5.11
₹5.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.10₹7.39
₹5.11
Open Price
₹4.65
Prev. Close
₹5.11
Volume
0

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.26
  • R25.42
  • R35.72
  • Pivot
    4.96
  • S14.8
  • S24.5
  • S34.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.374.99
  • 104.084.77
  • 204.054.63
  • 504.844.65
  • 1004.814.71
  • 2004.895.73

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.5840.00-4.66-13.3934.47-27.31-21.02
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. Share Holdings

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Mar, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.

GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2005PLC102819 and registration number is 102819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amalesh Sadhu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Inder Chand Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Swagata Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narayan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Saraswat
    Independent Director

FAQs on GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.?

The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹3.80 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is -42.94 and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹5.11 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹7.39 and 52-week low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

