What is the Market Cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.? The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹3.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.? P/E ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is -42.94 and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is 0.25 as on .

What is the share price of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹5.11 as on .