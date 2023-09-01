Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.58
|40.00
|-4.66
|-13.39
|34.47
|-27.31
|-21.02
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Mar, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2005PLC102819 and registration number is 102819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹3.80 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is -42.94 and PB ratio of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹5.11 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹7.39 and 52-week low of GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.