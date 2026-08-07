Here's the live share price of GCM Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GCM Capital Advisors
|0
|-4.66
|-4.17
|-21.37
|-11.75
|-2.50
|-0.59
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GCM Capital Advisors has declined 11.75% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GCM Capital Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.87
|3.8
|10
|3.76
|3.76
|20
|3.59
|3.77
|50
|4.31
|4.14
|100
|4.88
|4.62
|200
|5.41
|5.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GCM Capital Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|GCM Capital Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST IST
|GCM Capital Advisors - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|GCM Capital Advisors - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|GCM Capital Advisors - Results - Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
|Apr 22, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|GCM Capital Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC243163 and registration number is 243163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Capital Advisors is ₹3.68 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The GCM Capital Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹6.23 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Capital Advisors are ₹4.05 and ₹3.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹5.67 and 52-week low of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹3.19 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The GCM Capital Advisors has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, -4.66% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -11.75% over 1 year, -2.5% across 3 years, and -0.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors are -16.96 and 0.25 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global