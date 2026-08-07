What is the share price of GCM Capital Advisors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Capital Advisors is ₹3.68 as on .

What kind of stock is GCM Capital Advisors? The GCM Capital Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Capital Advisors? The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹6.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GCM Capital Advisors? Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Capital Advisors are ₹4.05 and ₹3.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Capital Advisors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹5.67 and 52-week low of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹3.19 as on .

How has the GCM Capital Advisors performed historically in terms of returns? The GCM Capital Advisors has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, -4.66% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -11.75% over 1 year, -2.5% across 3 years, and -0.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors are -16.96 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global