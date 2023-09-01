Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.36
|87.38
|62.83
|-12.63
|35.94
|100.99
|215.54
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Mar, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC243163 and registration number is 243163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹10.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹6.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹10.97 and 52-week low of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.