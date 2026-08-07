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GCM Capital Advisors Share Price

NSE
BSE

GCM CAPITAL ADVISORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of GCM Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.68 Closed
-4.66₹ -0.18
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GCM Capital Advisors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.68₹4.05
₹3.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.19₹5.67
₹3.68
Open Price
₹4.05
Prev. Close
₹3.86
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

GCM Capital Advisors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GCM Capital Advisors		0-4.66-4.17-21.37-11.75-2.50-0.59
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GCM Capital Advisors has declined 11.75% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, GCM Capital Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

GCM Capital Advisors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GCM Capital Advisors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.873.8
103.763.76
203.593.77
504.314.14
1004.884.62
2005.415.17

Source: Dion Global

GCM Capital Advisors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GCM Capital Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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GCM Capital Advisors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTGCM Capital Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 03:35 PM IST ISTGCM Capital Advisors - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTGCM Capital Advisors - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTGCM Capital Advisors - Results - Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026
Apr 22, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTGCM Capital Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For HYE/YE March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About GCM Capital Advisors

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC243163 and registration number is 243163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Urmi Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaya Suved Chavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on GCM Capital Advisors Share Price

What is the share price of GCM Capital Advisors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Capital Advisors is ₹3.68 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is GCM Capital Advisors?

The GCM Capital Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Capital Advisors?

The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹6.23 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GCM Capital Advisors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GCM Capital Advisors are ₹4.05 and ₹3.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Capital Advisors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹5.67 and 52-week low of GCM Capital Advisors is ₹3.19 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the GCM Capital Advisors performed historically in terms of returns?

The GCM Capital Advisors has shown returns of -4.66% over the past day, -4.66% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -11.75% over 1 year, -2.5% across 3 years, and -0.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors are -16.96 and 0.25 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GCM Capital Advisors News

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