GCM CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.09 Closed
50.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.09₹6.09
₹6.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.10₹10.97
₹6.09
Open Price
₹6.09
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
4,000

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.09
  • R26.09
  • R36.09
  • Pivot
    6.09
  • S16.09
  • S26.09
  • S36.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.255.42
  • 104.365.06
  • 204.514.62
  • 504.624.23
  • 1004.874.32
  • 2004.824.49

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.3687.3862.83-12.6335.94100.99215.54
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. Share Holdings

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Mar, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.

GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH2013PLC243163 and registration number is 243163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vicky S Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narayan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Urmi Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Amita Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Baid
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The market cap of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹10.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹6.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹10.97 and 52-week low of GCM Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

