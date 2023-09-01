Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.22
|53.17
|208.70
|408.28
|339.67
|551.43
|418.18
|3.27
|2.19
|12.49
|4.69
|-1.05
|358.62
|297.13
|0.22
|-3.20
|-2.00
|-6.62
|-11.71
|62.23
|120.68
|3.52
|-2.60
|1.61
|9.60
|10.96
|155.90
|420.87
|3.32
|6.08
|15.13
|15.97
|33.13
|330.61
|732.28
|-0.99
|-3.57
|-2.99
|-2.13
|-1.82
|106.95
|82.79
|6.96
|55.11
|70.32
|92.00
|149.90
|321.24
|266.67
|3.07
|-0.63
|5.24
|18.26
|7.01
|186.72
|507.77
|0.80
|-5.93
|2.34
|19.72
|10.72
|72.49
|192.67
|0.95
|-1.28
|1.55
|8.71
|-9.40
|190.81
|379.52
|4.87
|4.42
|45.48
|57.58
|37.72
|329.63
|332.84
|0.56
|-19.44
|-5.38
|17.34
|89.33
|634.77
|722.61
|17.05
|81.77
|142.07
|186.69
|224.32
|1,256.30
|1,165.06
|13.12
|4.10
|88.32
|107.04
|46.34
|312.89
|281.35
|10.02
|-0.92
|20.06
|34.35
|8.71
|195.56
|225.92
|7.55
|-2.24
|6.31
|13.43
|-2.24
|-2.24
|-2.24
|0.78
|42.67
|76.62
|60.89
|242.28
|703.52
|703.52
|10.13
|12.99
|46.12
|68.90
|77.79
|333.01
|826.86
|-0.17
|-6.54
|2.28
|24.36
|-18.86
|170.62
|14.78
|6.24
|12.73
|15.63
|26.36
|6.67
|295.83
|685.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TG1995PLC020720 and registration number is 020720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 360.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹69.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is 1.82 and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is -0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹15.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹15.65 and 52-week low of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.