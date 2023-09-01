Follow Us

GAYATRI SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.96 Closed
1.980.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gayatri Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.96₹15.96
₹15.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.22₹15.65
₹15.96
Open Price
₹15.96
Prev. Close
₹15.65
Volume
38,023

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.96
  • R215.96
  • R315.96
  • Pivot
    15.96
  • S115.96
  • S215.96
  • S315.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.3715.07
  • 103.0214.4
  • 202.7713.18
  • 503.3110.4
  • 1003.437.99
  • 2003.376.08

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2253.17208.70408.28339.67551.43418.18
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gayatri Sugars Ltd.

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TG1995PLC020720 and registration number is 020720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 360.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. T Indira Subbarami Reddy
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. T Sarita Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T R Rajagopalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghuraj Suresh Bhalerao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P V Narayana Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹69.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is 1.82 and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is -0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gayatri Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹15.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹15.65 and 52-week low of Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is ₹2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

