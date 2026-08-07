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Gayatri Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAYATRI SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Gayatri Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.27 Closed
-0.24₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gayatri Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.15₹8.39
₹8.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.01₹15.39
₹8.27
Open Price
₹8.15
Prev. Close
₹8.29
Volume
44,895

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gayatri Sugars		6.571.97-9.32-18.76-33.84-9.7817.26
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gayatri Sugars has declined 33.84% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Gayatri Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.828.16
107.898.07
2088.07
508.238.24
1008.438.61
2009.829.47

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gayatri Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gayatri Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTGayatriSugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results/Statements For The Quarter Ended Ju
Jul 20, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTGayatriSugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 15, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTGayatriSugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTGayatriSugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 22, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTGayatriSugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Gayatri Sugars

Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TG1995PLC020720 and registration number is 020720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. T Indira Reddy
    Chairperson & Director
  • Mr. T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. T Sarita Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C V Rayudu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghuraj Suresh Bhalerao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P V Narayana Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Gayatri Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Sugars is ₹8.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gayatri Sugars?

The Gayatri Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Sugars?

The market cap of Gayatri Sugars is ₹55.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Sugars are ₹8.39 and ₹8.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Sugars is ₹15.39 and 52-week low of Gayatri Sugars is ₹7.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gayatri Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gayatri Sugars has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -33.84% over 1 year, -9.78% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars are 55.50 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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