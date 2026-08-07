What is the share price of Gayatri Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Sugars is ₹8.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Gayatri Sugars? The Gayatri Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Sugars? The market cap of Gayatri Sugars is ₹55.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Sugars are ₹8.39 and ₹8.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Sugars is ₹15.39 and 52-week low of Gayatri Sugars is ₹7.01 as on .

How has the Gayatri Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Gayatri Sugars has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -33.84% over 1 year, -9.78% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars are 55.50 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global