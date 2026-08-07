Here's the live share price of Gayatri Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gayatri Sugars
|6.57
|1.97
|-9.32
|-18.76
|-33.84
|-9.78
|17.26
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gayatri Sugars has declined 33.84% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Sugars has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.82
|8.16
|10
|7.89
|8.07
|20
|8
|8.07
|50
|8.23
|8.24
|100
|8.43
|8.61
|200
|9.82
|9.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gayatri Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|GayatriSugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results/Statements For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|GayatriSugars - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|GayatriSugars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|GayatriSugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 22, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|GayatriSugars - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Gayatri Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421TG1995PLC020720 and registration number is 020720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Sugars is ₹8.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gayatri Sugars is ₹55.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Sugars are ₹8.39 and ₹8.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Sugars is ₹15.39 and 52-week low of Gayatri Sugars is ₹7.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Sugars has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, 1.97% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -33.84% over 1 year, -9.78% across 3 years, and 17.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Sugars are 55.50 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global