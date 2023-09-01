What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is ₹114.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is 1.5 as on .

What is the share price of Gayatri Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Projects Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on .