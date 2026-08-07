What is the share price of Gayatri Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Projects is ₹20.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Gayatri Projects? The Gayatri Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Projects? The market cap of Gayatri Projects is ₹935.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Projects are ₹20.60 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Projects is ₹25.69 and 52-week low of Gayatri Projects is ₹8.04 as on .

How has the Gayatri Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Gayatri Projects has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, -4.05% for the past month, 2.81% over 3 months, 136.11% over 1 year, 42.98% across 3 years, and -13.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects are 0.46 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global