Here's the live share price of Gayatri Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gayatri Projects
|1.61
|-4.05
|2.81
|56.49
|136.11
|42.98
|-13.46
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gayatri Projects has gained 136.11% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.02
|19.59
|10
|20.45
|20.01
|20
|20.95
|20.53
|50
|21.2
|20.39
|100
|18.54
|18.47
|200
|13.42
|15.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gayatri Projects saw a rise in promoter holding to 23.56%, while DII stake decreased to 0.68%, FII holding fell to 17.99%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Gayatri Projects - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed U/R 30
|Jun 20, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Gayatri Projects - Disclosure Of Acquisition Of Shares By Promoter Group Of Gayatri Projects Limited
|May 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Gayatri Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gayatri Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1989PLC057289 and registration number is 057289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 846.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Projects is ₹20.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gayatri Projects is ₹935.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Projects are ₹20.60 and ₹19.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Projects is ₹25.69 and 52-week low of Gayatri Projects is ₹8.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gayatri Projects has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, -4.05% for the past month, 2.81% over 3 months, 136.11% over 1 year, 42.98% across 3 years, and -13.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects are 0.46 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global