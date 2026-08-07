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Gayatri Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAYATRI PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Gayatri Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.14 Closed
1.87₹ 0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gayatri Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.80₹20.60
₹20.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.04₹25.69
₹20.14
Open Price
₹19.99
Prev. Close
₹19.77
Volume
47,337

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gayatri Projects		1.61-4.052.8156.49136.1142.98-13.46
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gayatri Projects has gained 136.11% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Gayatri Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Gayatri Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.0219.59
1020.4520.01
2020.9520.53
5021.220.39
10018.5418.47
20013.4215.33

Source: Dion Global

Gayatri Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gayatri Projects saw a rise in promoter holding to 23.56%, while DII stake decreased to 0.68%, FII holding fell to 17.99%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gayatri Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTGayatri Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
Jul 07, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTGayatri Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTGayatri Projects - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed U/R 30
Jun 20, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTGayatri Projects - Disclosure Of Acquisition Of Shares By Promoter Group Of Gayatri Projects Limited
May 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTGayatri Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gayatri Projects

Gayatri Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1989PLC057289 and registration number is 057289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 846.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. T Sarita Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P V Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Iduri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C V Rayudu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pamula Latha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Gayatri Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Projects is ₹20.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gayatri Projects?

The Gayatri Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Projects?

The market cap of Gayatri Projects is ₹935.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gayatri Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gayatri Projects are ₹20.60 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Projects is ₹25.69 and 52-week low of Gayatri Projects is ₹8.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gayatri Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gayatri Projects has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, -4.05% for the past month, 2.81% over 3 months, 136.11% over 1 year, 42.98% across 3 years, and -13.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects are 0.46 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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