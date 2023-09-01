Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gayatri Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GAYATRI PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.10 Closed
-3.17-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gayatri Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.00₹6.60
₹6.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.55₹14.50
₹6.10
Open Price
₹6.60
Prev. Close
₹6.30
Volume
12,23,342

Gayatri Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.5
  • R26.85
  • R37.1
  • Pivot
    6.25
  • S15.9
  • S25.65
  • S35.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.636.68
  • 1013.226.73
  • 2011.456.58
  • 5012.436.37
  • 10013.976.88
  • 20018.799.35

Gayatri Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.17-8.9623.23-12.86-54.65-61.76-97.00
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Gayatri Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Gayatri Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Gayatri Projects Ltd.

Gayatri Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1989PLC057289 and registration number is 057289. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3102.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. T Indira Reddy
    Chairperson
  • Mr. J Brij Mohan Reddy
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hari Vittal Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Ramana Chary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Sreeramakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. N Ramadevi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gayatri Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is ₹114.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gayatri Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gayatri Projects Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gayatri Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gayatri Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Gayatri Projects Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data