What is the share price of Gautam Gems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Gems is ₹3.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Gautam Gems? The Gautam Gems is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Gems? The market cap of Gautam Gems is ₹13.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gautam Gems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gautam Gems are ₹3.44 and ₹2.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gautam Gems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Gems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Gems is ₹4.81 and 52-week low of Gautam Gems is ₹2.15 as on .

How has the Gautam Gems performed historically in terms of returns? The Gautam Gems has shown returns of 6.62% over the past day, 0.63% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, -35.17% across 3 years, and -21.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gautam Gems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gautam Gems are 19.75 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global