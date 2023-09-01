Follow Us

Gautam Gems Ltd. Share Price

GAUTAM GEMS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.29 Closed
-0.35-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Gautam Gems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.16₹11.50
₹11.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.81₹26.00
₹11.29
Open Price
₹11.50
Prev. Close
₹11.33
Volume
29,721

Gautam Gems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.47
  • R211.66
  • R311.81
  • Pivot
    11.32
  • S111.13
  • S210.98
  • S310.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.3411.29
  • 1013.1711.31
  • 2012.5911.33
  • 5012.0711.41
  • 10011.5212.05
  • 20011.5812.86

Gautam Gems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.994.834.44-26.21-11.59-22.86-46.96
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Gautam Gems Ltd. Share Holdings

Gautam Gems Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingRights issue
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gautam Gems Ltd.

Gautam Gems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2014PLC078802 and registration number is 078802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Pravinchandra Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Gautam Sheth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kanchanben Pravinbhai Sheth
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Manilal Parekh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Nanalal Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshit Hasmukhbhai Vadecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umeshbhai Rasiklal Gor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Gautam Gems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Gems Ltd.?

The market cap of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹33.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd. is 75.77 and PB ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gautam Gems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹11.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gautam Gems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Gems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹8.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

