Here's the live share price of Gautam Gems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gautam Gems
|8.05
|0.63
|-4.17
|-8.00
|-26.65
|-35.17
|-21.89
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gautam Gems has declined 26.65% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Gautam Gems has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.96
|2.99
|10
|3
|3
|20
|3.08
|3.05
|50
|3.16
|3.13
|100
|3.17
|3.22
|200
|3.46
|3.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gautam Gems saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Gautam Gems - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026..
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Gautam Gems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Gautam Gems - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome For The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 28Th May, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Gautam Gems - Results- Financial Result For March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Gautam Gems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On May 28Th 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Gautam Gems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2014PLC078802 and registration number is 078802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Gems is ₹3.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gautam Gems is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gautam Gems is ₹13.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gautam Gems are ₹3.44 and ₹2.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Gems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Gems is ₹4.81 and 52-week low of Gautam Gems is ₹2.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gautam Gems has shown returns of 6.62% over the past day, 0.63% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, -35.17% across 3 years, and -21.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gautam Gems are 19.75 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global