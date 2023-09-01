Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.99
|4.83
|4.44
|-26.21
|-11.59
|-22.86
|-46.96
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gautam Gems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2014PLC078802 and registration number is 078802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 180.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹33.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd. is 75.77 and PB ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹11.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Gems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹8.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.