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Gautam Gems Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAUTAM GEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Gautam Gems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.22 Closed
6.62₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gautam Gems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.98₹3.44
₹3.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.15₹4.81
₹3.22
Open Price
₹3.05
Prev. Close
₹3.02
Volume
1,44,615

Source: Dion Global

Gautam Gems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gautam Gems		8.050.63-4.17-8.00-26.65-35.17-21.89
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gautam Gems has declined 26.65% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Gautam Gems has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Gautam Gems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gautam Gems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.962.99
1033
203.083.05
503.163.13
1003.173.22
2003.463.52

Source: Dion Global

Gautam Gems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gautam Gems saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 79.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gautam Gems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTGautam Gems - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026..
Jul 29, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTGautam Gems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTGautam Gems - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome For The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 28Th May, 2026
May 29, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTGautam Gems - Results- Financial Result For March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTGautam Gems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On May 28Th 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Gautam Gems

Gautam Gems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2014PLC078802 and registration number is 078802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umeshbhai Rasiklal Gor
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Gautam Pravinchandra Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Gautam Sheth
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Manilal Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshit Hasmukhbhai Vadecha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gautam Gems Share Price

What is the share price of Gautam Gems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Gems is ₹3.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gautam Gems?

The Gautam Gems is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Gems?

The market cap of Gautam Gems is ₹13.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gautam Gems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gautam Gems are ₹3.44 and ₹2.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gautam Gems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Gems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Gems is ₹4.81 and 52-week low of Gautam Gems is ₹2.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gautam Gems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gautam Gems has shown returns of 6.62% over the past day, 0.63% for the past month, -4.17% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, -35.17% across 3 years, and -21.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gautam Gems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gautam Gems are 19.75 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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