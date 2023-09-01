What is the Market Cap of Gautam Gems Ltd.? The market cap of Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹33.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd. is 75.77 and PB ratio of Gautam Gems Ltd. is 0.93 as on .

What is the share price of Gautam Gems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Gems Ltd. is ₹11.29 as on .