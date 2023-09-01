Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-25.17
|-25.17
|129.51
|50.21
|34.62
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Gautam Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ2005PLC046562 and registration number is 046562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹21.57 Cr as on Aug 11, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gautam Exim Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gautam Exim Ltd. is 1.66 as on Aug 11, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Aug 11, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹93.54 and 52-week low of Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹30.50 as on Aug 11, 2023.