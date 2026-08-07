What is the share price of Gautam Exim? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Exim is ₹27.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Gautam Exim? The Gautam Exim is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Exim? The market cap of Gautam Exim is ₹67.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gautam Exim? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gautam Exim are ₹27.35 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gautam Exim? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Exim is ₹46.19 and 52-week low of Gautam Exim is ₹24.30 as on .

How has the Gautam Exim performed historically in terms of returns? The Gautam Exim has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.74% for the past month, -30.61% over 3 months, -13.82% over 1 year, 46.21% across 3 years, and 56.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gautam Exim? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gautam Exim are 303.89 and 4.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global