Here's the live share price of Gautam Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gautam Exim
|-10.18
|-16.74
|-30.61
|-23.95
|-13.82
|46.21
|56.04
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gautam Exim has declined 13.82% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Gautam Exim has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.84
|30.3
|10
|32.43
|31.23
|20
|32.68
|32.04
|50
|34.25
|33.55
|100
|36.06
|34.17
|200
|33.53
|31.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gautam Exim saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Gautam Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Gautam Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Gautam Exim - Intimation Of Resignation Of Internal Auditor Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing O
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Gautam Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Gautam Exim - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Source: Dion Global
Gautam Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ2005PLC046562 and registration number is 046562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Exim is ₹27.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gautam Exim is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gautam Exim is ₹67.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gautam Exim are ₹27.35 and ₹26.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Exim is ₹46.19 and 52-week low of Gautam Exim is ₹24.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gautam Exim has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.74% for the past month, -30.61% over 3 months, -13.82% over 1 year, 46.21% across 3 years, and 56.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gautam Exim are 303.89 and 4.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global