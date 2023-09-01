Follow Us

Gautam Exim Ltd. Share Price

GAUTAM EXIM LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 11, 2023, 11:04 AM | IST
Gautam Exim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.00₹70.00
₹70.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.50₹93.54
₹70.00
Open Price
₹70.00
Prev. Close
₹70.00
Volume
0

Gautam Exim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170
  • R270
  • R370
  • Pivot
    70
  • S170
  • S270
  • S370

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.7270.85
  • 1033.2469.03
  • 2030.7261.5
  • 5028.2848.26
  • 10033.1442.55
  • 20039.5141.75

Gautam Exim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-25.17-25.17129.5150.2134.62
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Gautam Exim Ltd. Share Holdings

Gautam Exim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Half Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Gautam Exim Ltd.

Gautam Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ2005PLC046562 and registration number is 046562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balasubramanian Raman
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nagalaxmi Balasubramanian
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Bansnarayan Ray
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivkumar Janakiram Giddu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umakant Kashinath Bijapur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gautam Exim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Exim Ltd.?

The market cap of Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹21.57 Cr as on Aug 11, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gautam Exim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gautam Exim Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Gautam Exim Ltd. is 1.66 as on Aug 11, 2023.

What is the share price of Gautam Exim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹70.00 as on Aug 11, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gautam Exim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹93.54 and 52-week low of Gautam Exim Ltd. is ₹30.50 as on Aug 11, 2023.

