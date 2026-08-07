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Gautam Exim Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAUTAM EXIM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Gautam Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gautam Exim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹27.35
₹27.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.30₹46.19
₹27.35
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹27.35
Volume
15,000

Source: Dion Global

Gautam Exim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gautam Exim		-10.18-16.74-30.61-23.95-13.8246.2156.04
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gautam Exim has declined 13.82% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Gautam Exim has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Gautam Exim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gautam Exim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.8430.3
1032.4331.23
2032.6832.04
5034.2533.55
10036.0634.17
20033.5331.48

Source: Dion Global

Gautam Exim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gautam Exim saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gautam Exim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTGautam Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTGautam Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTGautam Exim - Intimation Of Resignation Of Internal Auditor Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing O
Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTGautam Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Jul 22, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTGautam Exim - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Gautam Exim

Gautam Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ2005PLC046562 and registration number is 046562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Passenger air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Balasubramanian Raman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parmeshwar Ojha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Mohnot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Kumar Vageriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gautam Exim Share Price

What is the share price of Gautam Exim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gautam Exim is ₹27.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gautam Exim?

The Gautam Exim is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Exim?

The market cap of Gautam Exim is ₹67.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gautam Exim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gautam Exim are ₹27.35 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gautam Exim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gautam Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gautam Exim is ₹46.19 and 52-week low of Gautam Exim is ₹24.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gautam Exim performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gautam Exim has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.74% for the past month, -30.61% over 3 months, -13.82% over 1 year, 46.21% across 3 years, and 56.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gautam Exim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gautam Exim are 303.89 and 4.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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