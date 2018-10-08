Gati share price nosedives 13% after CARE cuts credit ratings

GATI is targeting a million deliveries per day by 2022.

Shares of Gati Ltd nosedived as much as 13% on Monday to Rs 70 per share in early morning trade from the previous close, after the rating agency CARE Ratings cut the credit rating on the company’s long-term bank facilities to CARE BBB from the earlier from ‘A-‘. The rating agency also cut short-term bank facilities to CARE A3+ from A2+ with a stable outlook, the company said in a statement.

Rating cuts take into account decline in revenue from operations significant deterioration in PBILDT level (adjusted to non-cash income) as well as a decline in the gross accruals during the financial year 2017-18, CARE said in a separate statement.

It may be noted that the company saw a decline of 10% in its revenue from operations in the last financial year 2017-18 to Rs 442.73 crore from Rs 494.41 crore in the previous financial year 2016-17, mainly due to the weakening of e-commerce business.

On the other side, the company’s PBILDT level (adjusted to non-cash income) has also witnessed a significant drop, declining from Rs 47.41 crore in FY17 to Rs 18.70 crore in FY18, primarily on account of adjustment of the non – cash income amounting to Rs. 51.61 crore from FCCB conversion, it added.

In April this year, Bala Aghoramurthy, deputy managing director, Gati, told Financial Express that the company is gearing up to cater to increasing e-commerce deliveries with a Rs 250-crore investment in technology, operations network as well as fleet size over the next five years. Also, it is targeting a million deliveries per day by 2022.

“We also wish to inform you that the management of the company has already made a representation to the rating agency for their review and to reaffirm the ratings to their existing levels,” GATI said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 73.60, down 8.29 at 10:15 AM from the previous close on BSE, after touching an intra-day low of Rs 70.15. Since January this year, stocks of the company have fallen about 62%.

Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty had opened on a lower note on Monday tracking weak Asian peers. While the BSE Sensex plunged 345 points to an intra-day low of 34,031.98 points in early morning trade deals on Monday. the NSE Nifty, after opening at 10,310.15 points, slipped 114 points to an intra-day low of 10,201.95 points.

